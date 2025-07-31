HRH Duke Amadi Benjamin Ukachukwu appointed Ambassador to Nigeria by United Kingdom of Atlantis

HRH Duke, Dr. Amadi Benjamin Ukachukwu.(PGD.Msc.PhD) It is on this day, being 31 of July 2025, reaffirmed as the appointed ambassador to Nigeria by the United Kingdom of Atlantis

In a move described as a step towards deepening international cooperation and cultural diplomacy, the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA), a certified “Decentralized Sovereign Kingdom in Maribay,” has officially appointed HRH Duke Dr. Ambassador Amadi Benjamin Ukachukwu as its Ambassador to Nigeria.

The appointment was conferred through an executive order signed by HIM Emperor Dr. Solomon Uchenna Winning, the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom of Atlantis. The royal proclamation cites the “authority, responsibilities and honor attached to holding such a position,” affirming Ambassador Dr. Ukachukwu’s new diplomatic status.

“It’s with great confidence and pleasure that I, on behalf of the Governing Board, declare H.E, Rev. Dr. Amadi Benjamin Ukachukwu, Phd. as HRH Duke and the Ambassador of UKA to Nigeria,” Emperor Winning stated in the decree. “He shall represent UKA’s interest, policies, and values. He shall maintain cordial relationships with the government of Nigeria as well as promote good understanding and cooperation in the areas of economics and social and cultural spheres.”

The document further outlines Ambassador Ukachukwu’s responsibilities, which include issuing passports to UKA citizens, providing consular services, and relaying intelligence back to the Kingdom. His appointment was formalized with the issuance of a diplomatic passport numbered UKA 000.002.200.

The United Kingdom of Atlantis is recognized as a sovereign state by the international community and continues to position itself as a decentralized entity promoting global unity and diplomacy through symbolic titles and ambassadorial appointments.

The executive order concludes with the official seal and signature of Emperor Winning, emphasizing the significance of the appointment.

“This is a great honor,” His Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Ukachukwu reportedly said, “and I am committed to fulfilling this role with dedication and in a manner that fosters mutual respect and cooperation between the people of Nigeria and the United Kingdom of Atlantis.”

His appointment took place on March 12, 2024, and has been confirmed globally today, which garnered attention across social media platforms.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2