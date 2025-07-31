Hijrah 1447: Be at vanguard in addressing societal decay, Obasa tells Muslim women

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has called on women to rise to their divinely ordained roles as moral gatekeepers of society, urging them to take the lead in reversing the tide of social decay in homes and institutions.

Speaking at the 16th Annual Hijrah Lecture hosted by the Assembly in Alausa, Ikeja, Obasa lamented that many Nigerian homes and public institutions had become breeding grounds for prostitution, drug abuse, cultism, and other vices, some of which stem from a loss of moral and religious values.

Themed, “The Muslim Woman and Societal Reformation: Balancing Between Islamic Culture and Western Civilization,” the event drew religious scholars, traditional rulers, lawmakers, and women leaders from across the state.

“While women are not solely responsible for the current moral challenges we face, they have a profound and irreplaceable role in reversing them.

“Throughout Islamic history, women like Khadijah, Aaisha, and Maryam (peace be upon them) have shown how powerful female influence can shape righteous societies.”

He linked the lessons of Hijrah — the historic migration of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) — to today’s need for social and moral transformation, stressing that education, advocacy, and lawmaking must work together to safeguard the family unit.

The Speaker highlighted several laws passed by the Lagos Assembly to protect women and children and promote a safer, more accountable society. These include:

“These laws aren’t mere paperwork — they are shields for our wives, daughters, and children,” Obasa stated. “We must enforce them and ensure that women are empowered to carry out their roles in family and society.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Hijrah Lecture Organizing Committee, Hon. Nureni Akinsanya, said the annual event was aimed at educating Muslim women on how to remain grounded in their faith while navigating a modern, multi-religious society.

In her lecture, Professor Jameelah Yaqub of Lagos State University decried the moral collapse in many homes and urged mothers to reclaim control of their families.

She observed that Western influence had led many women to abandon their traditional roles, and called for renewed awareness, including government-sponsored child support education among public workers.

Also speaking, Professor Abdurrazzaq Alaro of the University of Ilorin, delivering his lecture in Yoruba, urged the government to actively enforce morality-focused laws. He emphasized the spiritual and civic responsibility of women in steering their families and communities back toward discipline and faith-based values.

The event was attended by prominent personalities, including Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Governor of Lagos State; Dr. Tajudeen Afolabi, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; members of the State Assembly; and leading Islamic and traditional leaders.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the occasion, Hon Nureni Akinsanya noted, “In this era of globalization, Muslim women face numerous challenges as they navigate the complexities of modern society.

“They are however expected to uphold the values of their faith while contributing to the development of their various communities. This lecture aims to explore the role of Muslim women in societal reformation, highlighting the importance of balancing Islamic culture with the influences of Western civilization.

“Our goal is to empower Muslim women to become agents of positive change in their communities, leveraging their unique strengths and abilities to promote a more just and compassionate society,” he stated.

