Group urges collaboration among MDAs, CSOs on ending human trafficking scourge

Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja

Disturbed by increasing wave of human trafficking in the country, a non governmental Organization under the aegis of Blue North Initiative has called on Ministries, Parastatals and Agencies (MDAs)of government, Civil society organizations (CSOs)to join in the war against human trafficking.

Leading a walk from Federal Secretariat Abuja to Unity park on Wednesday in commemoration of the World HumanTrafficking Day celebration, founder and chief Executive Officer Blue North Initiative, Mr Calistus Ekenna said his organisation embarked on the walk to sensitize Nigerians on the need to stamp out human trafficking in the country.

Fielding questions from journalists on the reasons for the walk,Mr Ekenna said, “July 30 is very important because all over the world, we are remembering today as a day set aside to raise awareness in the need to discourage our youths from falling prey to Human Trafficking in Nigeria.

“We are saying that human trafficking is alive around us, within us, it is within our families,our neighbours, our friends and we need to begin to talk about it, creat awareness for people to begin to sharpen their eyes. We need to know better and do better.

“Right now with the Federal government of Nigeria have some laws that need to be straightened and can be effective.

“The most important thing now for us is to work together, in partnership. Work together with the government Ministries,Parastatals, agencies of government.Work together with communities, faith based organisations.

Work together with our neighbours, offices and friends and families.”

On the effectiveness of existing laws in place that checks human trafficking in the country,he said the effectiveness of what the organisation does depends on our co-cooperation.

He noted that traffickers themselves are working together.

“They work together to make sure that what they are doing succeeds. So, for us to succeed ,we need to work together.

The laws are there but we need to work together strategize together, have common goal, have common strategy so that this war will be won.”

On the latest strategy used by the traffickers, he said the human traffickers use cellphone noting that they adopt the use of social media.

” The traffickers do not need to be in the same location with you, they can be anywhere and continue to traffic whoever they want to traffic.

“So, in that your cellphone, in that your social media account that you have in your bedroom, someone could be trafficking from your bedroom.That is the new strategy being adopted by human traffickers.”

Also speaking, country Director of the organisation,Boma West, said “We are celebrating today’s World Day to commemorate war against trafficking of persons.

“We are trying to create awareness on human trafficking in this modern day Nigeria and we want to stress that human trafficking is preventable.

The road walk we have embarked upon, is to emphasize that human trafficking is inhuman and negates the right of a person to live and enjoy his or her freedom.”

Continuing she explained that,”road walk is not a day exercise and we are carrying out this sensitization to ensure that human trafficking is ilegal and should be discouraged and reduced to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

” It is our belief that one day human trafficking will reduce to the barest minimum level as we continuously drum it to the consciousness of our people.

“We are carrying out this sensitization exercise to discourage Nigerians from moving to other countries out of frustration to make ends meet.”

She further added,”That is why human trafficking is thriving because we feel there are jobs here and there and people pursue it because they want a better life and that is how they are being decived.

“We are calling on mothers to talk to their children, train them well, be contented. We are not against people traveling out of the country but let it be legal because if you check the human trafficking records, it is an illegal thing.

” Jumping into another country without following due process, is illegal. Stay away from it and that is how to avoid getting involved in human trafficking.”