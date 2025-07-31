FG sues for dialogue as nurses, midwives begin strike

.Promises enhanced welfare

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to members of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) to step back from their planned total strike action, stating that strike is not the best solution to industrial disputes.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi who held talks with the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives to avert their proposed strike, urged the Association to embrace dialogue while the government continues to work on addressing their concerns.

The statement signed by Patience Onuobia, Head, Press and Public Relations of the ministry and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said the meeting will continue on Friday at the Ministry of Health, as the government works out a resolution to the dispute.

Nigerian nurses had commenced a nationwide warning strike yesterday to demand improved welfare, fair allowances, and better working conditions for nurses.

The association said the strike action became necessary after a 15-day ultimatum, issued on 14 July, expired without a meaningful response from the federal government or Federal Ministry of Health.

“The strike, starting 12 midnight Tuesday, July 29, will involve total service withdrawal across all federal health institutions.

“Nurses nationwide have been asked to comply fully and stand in solidarity,” the union said in a Monday statement.