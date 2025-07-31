Empowering Women, Growing Economy: NASENI’s Power Stove initiative supports 1m

…Nigerians Transition to a green economy for a brighter future

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is spearheading transformative efforts to advance Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through innovative initiatives that empower women, foster economic growth, and promote climate action.

At a one-day workshop themed “Promoting Green Accountability Towards Effective Management of Climate Action and Sustainable Development of Nigeria: What Role for the Women,” organized by the International Women Communication Center (IWCC) at Galaxy Top Hotel in Abuja recently, NASENI’s impact was lauded as a beacon of progress.

Dr. Yahaya Tanko, Head of NASENI’s Impact Desk, highlighted the agency’s commitment to gender equality (SDG 5), decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), and reduced inequalities (SDG 10).

Under the visionary leadership of Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, NASENI has awarded over 100 million Naira in innovative research grants to female engineers through its Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her) program.

This initiative aims to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem for women in Nigeria, addressing the gender imbalance in engineering and technology-based businesses.

“The DELT-Her project is a testament to NASENI’s dedication to empowering women to excel in fields traditionally dominated by men,” Dr. Tanko stated, emphasizing that these grants are a catalyst for women to lead in science, technology, and innovation.

A cornerstone of NASENI’s contributions to sustainable development is its Power Stove Initiative, which has distributed over one million energy-saving cooking stoves to women in rural areas in Nigeria.

This program directly supports climate action (SDG 13) by reducing reliance on traditional biomass fuels like firewood, which contribute to deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions. By providing clean, efficient cooking solutions, the initiative alleviates the burden on rural women who spend hours collecting firewood, thereby enhancing their health, well-being, and economic productivity.

“Every stove we distribute is a step toward a healthier environment and empowered communities,” Dr. Tanko noted, underscoring the initiative’s alignment with SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy) and its impact on reducing household air pollution, which is critical for women’s health (SDG 3).

The Power Stove Initiative also contributes to Nigeria’s green economy by creating jobs and fostering sustainable livelihoods. By integrating women into the renewable energy value chain, NASENI is driving economic growth and reducing inequalities, particularly for rural women who represent a significant portion of the renewable energy workforce.

Mr. Halilu’s personal passion for empowering the girl child was a focal point of the workshop. Dr. Tanko emphasized that the EVC’s leadership is rooted in a commitment to inclusive development, urging women and girls to embrace green projects as the world transitions to a low-carbon economy.

“The future is green, and women are at the heart of this transformation,” he said, calling for increased participation in sustainable initiatives.

NASENI’s multifaceted approach also includes partnerships with international investors and collaboration with the government, private sector, and academia to ensure long-term sustainability. These efforts align with SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals) and position Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s green revolution.

As Nigeria strives to meet the 2030 SDG agenda, NASENI’s innovative projects and focus on women’s empowerment serve as a model for sustainable development. With the National Inclusive Green Jobs Act on the horizon and NASENI’s commitment to scaling its impact, the agency is proving that a brighter, greener future is within reach—one stove, one job, and one empowered woman at a time.

