Birthday Cheer To A First Lady With A Golden Heart: Dr. Nonye Soludo

By Christian ABURIME

Your birthday is a special day of celebration. A well-deserved one for Dr. Nonye Soludo, the wife of our amiable Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, the First Lady of Anambra State, a remarkable gem, an endearing personality, a selfless exemplar, and a graceful woman who will be a year older today.

Reflecting on the countless ways she has touched the lives of so many, what one sees is a First Lady embodying the ideals of simplicity, decency, compassion, and stewardship that are so vital to the flourishing of a human community.

Ever egalitarian and thoughtful, Dr. Nonye Soludo is a person who carries the heart of Anambra in her actions. This has earned her the endearing name of being affectionately referred to by the appreciative and good people of Anambra as “Mama Anambra ”

Rather than wear the title of “First Lady” as a badge of privilege, she thrives in her modesty, choosing instead to immerse herself in meaningful initiatives that uplift the lives of the people.

Through her “Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo” programme, she has become a social driving force, advocating for better health practices, environmental consciousness, and the importance of nutritious food.

Recently, she shared her experiences from her own cultivated garden at The Light House in Awka. While relishing her experience harvesting fresh, ripe tomatoes from the garden, she enthused, “There is always a natural feeling of fulfilment when you harvest from your own garden.”

This authentic personal reflection of her shows the beauty of self-reliance in food security, encouraging families across Anambra to cultivate their own gardens, emphasising that “you are what you eat.”

But her social commitment goes beyond just subsistence farming and healthy eating. It also extends to regular physical fitness exercises as well as the environment and community spirit. On environmental sanitation, for instance, Dr. Nonye Soludo always highlights the need for collective action, reminding us that we are all stakeholders in the preservation of our natural surroundings. “Every action we take towards our environment will either come back green or haunt us,” she wisely articulates, encouraging each of us to take personal responsibility for our habits and their impacts on our shared environment.

Still, under her stewardship, the Healthy Living Garden Programme has blossomed, impacting schools and local government areas throughout Anambra. Her tireless advocacy has not gone unnoticed; it has been rightfully acknowledged today with the prestigious First Lady of the Year award (Healthcare and Child Support) at the 2025 Nigerian Humanitarian Awards.

This latest accolade, set to be officially conferred on the First Lady on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, speaks volumes about her relentless dedication to maternal and child health, while also proving her continued support for underprivileged families across both rural and urban settings.

As a steadfast supporter of her husband’s Solution governance agenda, Dr.Nonye Soludo’s humanitarian work also complements and enhances the broader vision of transforming Anambra State, proving that behind every successful leader is often a partner whose quiet strength, wisdom, and dedication make the impossible seem achievable. In fact, the First Lady understands that good governance goes beyond policies and programmes to encompass creating an environment where families can thrive, children can grow up healthy, and communities can flourish sustainably.

Through it all, what further sets Dr. Nonye Soludo, apart as a person, is the warmth, dignity, and empathy with which she carries herself. She has redefined what it means to be a First Lady, choosing to walk among the people rather than above them. Her down-to-earth nature and caring approach have endeared her to many of us who see in her not just a governor’s wife, but a sister, a mother, and a friend who genuinely cares about everyone’s wellbeing.

As we wish, Dr. Nonye Soludo, a very happy, healthy, fulfilling birthday, we do so with gratitude for her selfless service, admiration for her humble spirit, and excitement for her continued positive impact. May this new year of her life bring even more opportunities to plant seeds of hope, cultivate dreams, and harvest the fruits of her ceaseless dedication to making Anambra a better place.