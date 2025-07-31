24.8 C
Lagos
July 31, 2025
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 31 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Safety, Investigative Bureau, for related matters by Joint Committee on Special Duties, Aviation, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0102

L—R … Chairman House  Committee on Special  Duties  Hon Agbedi Frederick  Yeiteimone, Representative of the Speaker House of Reps Hon Kwamoti Laori and Clerk of the  Committee  Mr  Yakubu  Dawaki during the a bill for an act to amend the Nigeria Safety,  Investigate  Bureau ACT NO 35  2022 and for related matters [HB2108]  by the Joint Committee on Special Duties and Aviation, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R … Member of the Committee, Hon Abiodun Akinlade  Chairman House  Committee on Special  Duties  Hon Agbedi Frederick  Yeiteimone and the, Representative of the Speaker House of Reps Hon Kwamoti Laori,  during the a bill for an act to amend the Nigeria Safety,  Investigate  Bureau ACT NO 35  2022 and for related matters [HB2108]  by the Joint Committee on Special Duties and Aviation, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

