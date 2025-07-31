Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Safety, Investigative Bureau, for related matters by Joint Committee on Special Duties, Aviation, held in Abuja

L—R … Chairman House Committee on Special Duties Hon Agbedi Frederick Yeiteimone, Representative of the Speaker House of Reps Hon Kwamoti Laori and Clerk of the Committee Mr Yakubu Dawaki during the a bill for an act to amend the Nigeria Safety, Investigate Bureau ACT NO 35 2022 and for related matters [HB2108] by the Joint Committee on Special Duties and Aviation, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R … Member of the Committee, Hon Abiodun Akinlade Chairman House Committee on Special Duties Hon Agbedi Frederick Yeiteimone and the, Representative of the Speaker House of Reps Hon Kwamoti Laori, during the a bill for an act to amend the Nigeria Safety, Investigate Bureau ACT NO 35 2022 and for related matters [HB2108] by the Joint Committee on Special Duties and Aviation, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

