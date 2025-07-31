Baro Port: Oyetola Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency, Collaboration

The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, has reiterated his dedication to openness, collaboration, and responsible governance, following the participation of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in a stakeholders’ engagement convened by the Ad-hoc Committee on National Stakeholders Engagement on the Challenges and Prospects of the Baro Inland Port in Niger State.

The engagement, which took place on Tuesday, brought together key players from across government and industry to assess the current state and future prospects of the Baro Port project. The Ministry was formally invited and was duly represented at the event, underscoring its continued commitment to working transparently with all arms of government, including the legislative arm.

Ministry officials present at the engagement made meaningful contributions, offering insights into ongoing efforts and reiterating the Ministry’s readiness to provide any documentation required to support a thorough and informed dialogue on the matter.

Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, emphasized that the Baro Port project is not a new undertaking. Its conception, planning, and initial implementation phases were carried out under previous administrations.

Akinola said no new “multi-billion naira contract” has been awarded under the leadership of His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, in relation to the Baro Port.

“Any such assertions in the media are inaccurate and should be treated as misinformation. The current administration remains focused on responsible stewardship of public resources and is committed to avoiding speculative narratives that may mislead the public,” he said.

The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy also expressed its full support for the oversight role of the National Assembly. It reaffirmed its willingness to engage constructively on all issues concerning the Baro Port and other projects within its mandate. The Ministry views this collaboration as vital to achieving shared national goals and delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians.

“Looking ahead, the Ministry remains steadfast in its mission to revitalise Nigeria’s inland waterway infrastructure. We encourage all stakeholders, including the media, to act as partners in progress by upholding the values of truth, accuracy, and objectivity. In doing so, sustainable development, good governance, and national cohesion can be collectively achieved,” Akinola said.

As the conversation around Baro Port continues, the Ministry assures the public of its unwavering dedication to accountability, transparency, and meaningful development in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy sectors.