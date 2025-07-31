Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, Ajao Estate, 25th anniversary held in Lagos

L-r …Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji, presenting an award to the Executive Director/Chief Operations & Information Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Sir Stanley Amuchie, during the 25th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service & Award Presentations of Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, Ajao Estate in Lagos on 17/6/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji, presenting an award to Dame (Dr) Anuli Pearl Emecheta, her Husband, Sir Evis Emecheta; Chairman Planning Committee, Sir Nnamdi Nwigwe and a guest.

L-r… Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji, Eze Udo Ikem Agbasi and wife Lolo Uche Agbasi and Son, Engr Azubuike Agbasi received the award.

L-r… Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji, presenting an award to Member, House of Representatives of Oshodi–Isolo 11, Hon Barrister. Jesse Okey- Joe Onuakalusi and Mr John Nnenyi.

L-r …Hon Princewill Amuchie; Vicar, Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church; The Ven. Hezekiah Olu Osundeyi, Executive Director/Chief Operations & Information Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Sir Stanley Amuchie, Dame (Dr) Anuli Pearl Emecheta, her Husband, Sir Evis Emecheta.

L-r…Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji, presenting an award to the representative of Sir Alex Chika Okafor, Sir Okwudlili Okafor, Sir Nnamdi Nwigwe and Chief Chukwudi Okafor (Chidex).

L-r…Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji, presenting the award to Mr Olurotimi Ajayi, his wife, Mrs. Kehinde.

L-r…Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji, presenting the award to Dr Uche Ogah, President, Masters Energy Group, represented by Mr Augustine Obi.

L-r… Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji, Editor, Champion Newspapers, Mr Ugo Amadi and his wife, Mrs. Ifeanyinwa, received an award.

L-r…Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji, presenting the award to Mr Ifeanyi Ibekwe, with them is Sir Nnamdi Nwigwe.

Cross-section of the awardee.

Cross-section of the awardee.

L-r …Mazi Kingsley Nwosu, his wife, Mrs Nwaka; Mrs Nkechi Nwafor and Mr Ugochukwu Nwafor .

L-r …Secretary General, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Engr Chuks Odimegwu; Mrs Blessing Ilonze’; Former President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos, Chief Uche John and Mrs Uche Ofomata.

L-r… Hon Barrister. Jesse Okey- Joe Onuakalusi; Mr John Nnenyi; Engr.Ozoemena Chibuzo, his wife, Mrs Gladys Chibuzo, during the 25th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service & Award Presentations of Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, Ajao Estate in Lagos on 17/6/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

