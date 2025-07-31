24.8 C
Lagos
July 31, 2025
AIHS 2025 targets tackling housing deficit using local solution options

by Editor0109

 

 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

 

The Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) is in session for its 19th edition at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja continuing its legacy as the continent’s premier housing and construction event.

 

 

Priding itself as Africa’s leading housing event, AIHS 2025 will solidify its position as the largest housing and construction show on the African continent.

 

It is still the go-to platform for key stakeholders, fostering invaluable connections within the housing, construction, and finance sectors.

 

The showbiz and high-profile event remains the most extensive exhibition for top housing, construction, and finance companies and brands to showcase innovations.

 

AIHS 2025 will continue to be a crucial event for shaping public policies in related sectors, driving industry-wide change.

 

Expectation include a special forum featuring the most influential local and international leaders from the housing, construction, and finance industries.

 

 

This 19th edition of AIHS showbiz is a testament to its consistency, enduring impact and relevance:

 

There will be ten major conference recommendations aimed at driving actionable change in the industry.

 

Moreover, there are ten conference sessions covering diverse and critical topics.

 

Other features include six high-level breakout sessions and discussions redefining housing and construction.

 

There are twenty-one participating countries highlighting its international reach.

 

The event will also features thirty international speakers bringing global expertise to the fore.

 

The panellists will be engaging in robust discussions and sharing insights.

 

The showbiz will also feature about 200 exhibitors showcasing a vast array of products and services.

 

The conference participants are approximately four thousand in number depicting a massive gathering of industry professionals and enthusiasts.

 

All conference papers and speeches presented at the 19th AIHS will be available on the official AIHS website for broad access to knowledge.

 

 

