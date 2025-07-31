2026 guber poll: 360,000 PVCs uncollected as INEC launches fresh voter registration in Osun

.INEC, NWTF conclude workshop on voter education in Anambra

Phil Okose, Onitsha and Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has announced the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

This is just as the commission revealed that about 360,794 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) remain uncollected.

Speaking at a press briefing in Osogbo, the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Mutiu Agboke, urged stakeholders, civil society and media organizations to support the Commission in ensuring massive participation and transparency in the voter registration exercise.

His words, “We are here again to solicit you unwavering support for the two major activities we have ahead.

First is the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) and 2026 Governorship Election in Osun State. The former shall commence with an online registration on the 18th day of August, 2025, while the in – person or physical registration shall commence on the 25th of August, 2025 across the 30 Local government offices in Osun state including the Area office at Modakeke.

For the online registration, the prospective registrant will only visit www.cvr.inecnigeria.org.

“He will complete the registration forms available on the website and later visit the local government offices for biometrics capturing, which include, the facials and the fingerprint.

The CVR shall commence physically on the 25th August, 2025 between the hours of 9am and 3pm at no fee.

In other words, no staff of the commission shall demand for any money from the registrants.

“Kindly note that in Osun State we have the total number of 1,954,800 registered of voters and the sum of 360,794 permanent voters card uncollected. We implore you to assist the commission in Osun State to mobilise the electorate to come out, not only to register for the PVC, but for the collection as well. Note that as it stands today, no pvc, no voting.”

Agboke, however, reiterated his commitment to maintaining transparency, neutrality, and strict adherence to electoral regulations in the 2026 gubernatorial elections in the state.

According to him, our responsibility is to do our duties as stipulated by regulations and we will not allow ourselves to be used to frustrate the rules and regulations that we enacted by ourselves.

“We are going to concentrate on the ball and do the right thing and ensure that Osun people’s mandate speaks for them.“

.INEC, NWTF conclude workshop on voter education in Anambra

However, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in collaboration with Nigerian Women Trust Fund, have ended a three day training of women from various Communities across Anambra State on the Continous Voter Education.

The workshop, focused on curbing voter apathy and other electoral challenges ahead of the August 16, Senatoral bye election and November 8 governorhip poll in Anambra state, was held at Radisson Onyx Apartment, Awka, State capital, and funded by the European Union (EU) tagged, “Train the Trainers On Voter Education”, was aimed at training the participants to mobilize and train other women in various communities and council areas.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the program Officer of NWTF, Malliya Manu said the objective of the workshop was to familiarize women with electoral processes through voter education in order to encourage more women during election.

She added that the workshop equally targeted to mobilize community women grassroot, Civil Society Organization (CSO), Social and Internal Development Center (SIDEC) and other organizations that would help to step down voter education to more women especially at the rural communities.

Manu stressed the need for the voter education adding that the women should come out in their large number to vote during the upcoming August 16 Senatoral bye election and Governorship election billed for November 8 in the state.

“We are training women and each of them would step down to get 50 women so that we can get across the state and they would also be encouraged to get into grassroot communities not only in the cities but in the rural Communities so that we can have women in large number coming out to vote on the election day” She stated.

She expressed optimism that the voter education would help in curbing voter aparthy as observed in the recent election, stressing that she has confidence that with the voter education during the workshop, women would participate fully in the Anambra State November 8 gubernatorial election.

“We work directly with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) within the state and SIDEC to get women.

So, INEC provides 20 women, SIDEC provides 10 women, all locally based organizations and women that have already been conducting voter education or market women who can reach grassroots” Manu noted.

According to her, every trainer would select 50 participants whether in her community, association, Church, Village, or any where the trainer considers it favourable to gather 50 women she should go ahead and train them.

Speaking to the participants, Vaneza Gregory explained that voter education is to encourage and prepare voters for active participation during election.

She also emphasized on why prospective voters should be educated, explaining that voters education is essential for assisting election.

Vaneza Gregory who is one of the lead resource persons to NWTF said universality, Impartiality and Clerity are principles of voters education.

Addressing the participants, Anambra State Residence Electoral Commission (REC), Dr. Elizabeth Agwu encouraged women to always uphold their intergrity especially by shunning vote buying during election,and commended their courage in attending the workshop.

Agwu however disclosed that from 193,170 new registered voters captured in the latest continuous voter registration exercise in the state, over 150,000 were women, and expressed satisfaction that the development showed more women are becoming aware of electoral matter.

Among the participants in the workshop included; Executive Director for Social and Internal Development Center (SIDEC), Ugochi Ehiahuruike, INEC Representative, various civil society Organizations, Solicitor General Anambra State, and Ngozi Anuli Iwuno Emma.