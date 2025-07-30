24 C
Lagos
July 31, 2025
Yilwatda’s Emergence as APC Chairman will inspire new wave of unity, devt – Kalu

by Editor0175

 

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Isiugwu, Ohafia LGA, Abia State, Chief Nnanna Uke Kalu has expressed optimism that the new national chairman of the party, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda would bring renewed cohesion in the party.
Kalu who is the Chief Executive Officer of Virgo Energy Limited, in a statement, congratulated Professor Yilwatda on his emergence as the new APC Chairman, noting that his administration will inspire unity and development with the party.
Recall that Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, who was a former cabinet member of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government was elected as the National Chairman of APC last week following the resignation of the former chairman Abdullahi Ganduje one month ago.
The APC chieftain in his message said Prof Yilwatda’s visionary leadership and experience will inspire a new wave of progress and development in the party.
He called on all partymen and women to give the new leadership all the necessary support to remain a formidable party in Nigerian politics.
“It’s my firm believe that the Prof Yilwatda led APC leadership will foster unity and cohesion within our party, ensuring we remain a formidable party in Nigerian politics. It is therefore, pertinent that we join hands with him to drive our party’s growth and expansion across all geopolitical zones in Nigeria”, he added.
The Abia-born industrialist pledged his support and cooperation for the new party leadership, assuring to work tirelessly to achieve the party’s objectives and build a brighter future for the nation, while ensuring victory for all APC candidates in various elective positions come 2027 general elections.

