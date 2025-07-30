Tragedy in Ondo community as elder brother beheads teenage sibling

DAMISI OJO, Akure

There was tension in the Odigbo community, Ondo state, on Monday evening following the gruesome murder of a 15 year-old boy by his sibling.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel, was allegedly beheaded by his 26-year-old elder brother, simply called Daniel.

He was said to have been lured to the banks of a popular Origbara River, which is in an isolated area in the community.

Sources said the incident has brought confusion into the sleepy community as residents are discussing the development in hushed tones, wondering why such a calamity happened.

Sources hinted that the siblings, who are sons of a well-known and respected police officer in the community, were earlier seen together in excitement on their way to the river before tragedy struck

One of the sources in the community, Roland Akinkunmi, said it was an indigene of the town who was trying to cross the river to the other part of the community that raised the alarm when he saw Daniel while he was trying to conceal the severed head of his junior brother in a bag.

Akinkunmi said he was around the palace when he heard people shouting from the Origbara axis and on getting to the area,he saw Daniel holding a human head.

He said “At first I didn’t realise it was his brother’s head because I was confused since Daniel and Emmanuel are from the same parents, and their father is a respected police officer here.

“We are all in shock. How could someone do this to his own blood? They are not from this community.

We are still in shock at what could have come over him to have the thought of killing and beheading his own younger brother.

“Some people living close to them had stated that the two of them had earlier engaged in the usual siblings rivalry, but we believe there will be more to it.

In this town, if anyone sheds human blood for the purpose of a money ritual or under any circumstances, the person will be exposed instantly.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the Commissioner of Police Adebowale Lawal had ordered an immediate investigation.

According to him, the case has been directed to be transferred to the SCID for further and discreet investigation, assuring that the State Police Command would leave no stone unturned in getting to the roots of the incident for appropriate prosecution.