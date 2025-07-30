27.6 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

The unfolding story of 2 MILLY STAR

by Peter Anayo047

Ogagbe Oghenechovwe Blessing, known as 2 MILLY STAR, is a 19-year-old Nigerian musician and student at the University of Delta State, Agbor. His journey in music is marked by gradual growth, self-belief, and cultural grounding. 2 MILLY STAR’s sound blends Afrobeat with experimental elements, reflecting his ongoing exploration as an artist.

His recently released EP, “JOY”, offers a glimpse into his personal experiences and emotions. The music is characterized by introspection and authenticity, resonating with his audience. 2 MILLY STAR’s public image is defined by honesty and simplicity, setting him apart in the digital landscape.

The story of 2 MILLY STAR touches on themes relevant to many young Nigerians, including balancing personal growth with cultural expectations and staying true to oneself. His trajectory reflects a commitment to artistic expression and self-evolution.

 

