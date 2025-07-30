Take charge: YIPF encourages youths to shape their destiny

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Youth in Parliament Forum YIPF has charged young Nigerians to take their destiny in their own hands and get involved in governance by contesting for leadership positions.

Director-General of the Forum, Hon Tony Nwulu, gave the charge at the launch of the Take Action Campaign (TAC 2027) by YIPF to support young Nigerians running for elective office ahead of the 2027 general elections in Abuja

Nwulu said the campaign is aimed at increasing youth participation in governance by helping capable and committed young people win seats in state and federal legislatures.

He said Nigeria’s young population is its greatest asset, yet young people remain largely shut out of the country’s decision-making spaces despite making up more than 60 percent of the population.

According to him, the campaign is open to Nigerians between the ages of 25 and 45 who are interested in contesting for public office at the state or federal level.

Through a rigorous screening and capacity-building process, the campaign will identify and support aspirants who are not only young but also prepared, competent, and passionate about public service.

Nwulu emphasized that the goal is not just to help young people win elections, but to ensure that those who emerge are equipped to govern effectively and responsibly.

The campaign will provide mentorship, training, legal advisory, media support, and help with fundraising and campaign planning.

Nwulu said this support will be holistic and tailored to the unique challenges that young candidates face in Nigeria’s political environment.

From developing voter engagement strategies and managing party politics to building legal awareness and communicating effectively on both traditional and social media platforms, candidates under the TAC banner will receive the tools and guidance needed to run credible and competitive campaigns.

He also stressed that the campaign would place a strong emphasis on gender inclusion, particularly by encouraging more young women to seek elective office.

He noted that Nigeria currently has the lowest level of female representation in governance in sub-Saharan Africa, with women holding just 4 percent of elective positions despite making up half the population.

Nwulu said this imbalance is unacceptable and must be corrected deliberately through targeted recruitment, training, and support for young female aspirants.

TAC will unfold in phases from now until the 2027 elections.

The initial stages, running through 2025, will focus on nationwide awareness and sensitization, encouraging registration of aspirants and educating the public on civic responsibilities.

The campaign will also recruit local ambassadors in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to build grassroots momentum.

By 2026, the campaign will move into the phase of direct candidate support, helping aspirants prepare for public engagement through town halls, media appearances, and online platforms.

As the 2027 elections draw near, the campaign will transition into election monitoring and post-election evaluation, with plans to deploy youth observers, follow up on candidate performance, and host a national summit on youth in governance.

While unveiling the campaign, Nwulu challenged Nigerian youth to take ownership of their future.

He said power will not be handed over without effort, and that young people must organize, mobilize, and act. “Don’t wait to be invited into power. Take Action. Step forward. Run. Win,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas called on young Nigerians to take responsibility for changing the country by stepping into leadership roles.

The Speaker, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, said the youth must stop seeing themselves as leaders of tomorrow and begin asserting themselves today.

He cited the Not Too Young to Run Act as an example of legislative progress that made it possible for young people to enter public office and noted that the National Assembly was beginning to reflect this shift, with lawmakers like Hon. Mohammed from Kebbi State, who was elected at age 26.

The Speaker said it is not enough to focus on fighting corruption or criticizing bad governance. Instead, he urged the youth to build structures that work and systems that can replace the ones they criticize.

He also highlighted the importance of inclusive representation, throwing his weight behind the proposed bill for reserved seats for women in the legislature.

He said young people must engage with such initiatives constructively and push for reforms that would lead to a truly representative government.

Speaker Abbas reminded young Nigerians that leaving the country is not the solution, stressing that even with a foreign passport, they would remain second-class citizens abroad.

“This is your land, your mission, your birthright,” he said. “Let us rise—and take action.”

The Kogi State Government also expressed full support for the campaign.

Governor Ahmed Ododo, represented by the Director-General of Research and Development in his office, said the Take Action Campaign represents the next logical step in the national movement for youth inclusion.

He noted that youth participation is not only possible but effective, citing his own nearly ten-year experience in the state’s executive council despite being from another state.

He praised the leadership of both Governor Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, for prioritizing young people and women in governance. Under both administrations, all deputy chairpersons of local governments in Kogi State have been women, and in some councils, women serve as substantive chairpersons.

Key positions such as the Secretary to the State Government and Accountant General are also held by women.

He said these appointments demonstrate that when given the opportunity, both youth and women can lead and deliver.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for taking deliberate steps to include youth in governance and cited his recent public recognition of the Falconets as an example of responsive leadership.

He called on political leaders across the country to dismantle entry barriers like high nomination fees and internal party politics that often exclude youth from contesting.

He said it is a matter of equity and justice that young people are given a fair chance to compete and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Chika Abazue-Benson, echoed similar sentiments.

He said the campaign was timely and aligned with Imo State’s commitment to youth empowerment.

He shared his personal story of running for the House of Representatives at a young age and later being appointed commissioner.

He said more than 40 percent of the state’s cabinet is made up of young people and that several of them hold strategic positions.

He urged those who get opportunities to lead to excel and ensure they are not the last to benefit from such access.

He warned that poor performance by one young appointee could negatively affect the chances of others.

He said youth inclusion is not about entitlement, but about responsibility, discipline, and delivery.

He emphasized that young people must see themselves as part of the country’s development value chain and that Nigeria needs their energy, ideas, and commitment now more than ever.

