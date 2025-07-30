Reps urge for Technical Colleges establishment to reduce youth unemployment

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The House of Representatives has thrown its support behind the call for the establishment of new vocational and technical institutions as a strategic step toward curbing youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Speaking at a public hearing on Wednesday in Abuja, the Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda (APC–Lagos), called for bold ideas and innovative strategies that will equip young Nigerians with practical skills, technical expertise, and entrepreneurial knowledge for the modern workforce.

The hearing centred on three bills seeking to establish technical and vocational institutions across the country:

Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Zaki Biam, Benue State – Sponsored by Rep. Solomon Wombo.

National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education, Bogoro, Bauchi State – Sponsored by Rep. Jafaru Leko.

Federal Vocational and Skills Acquisition College, Ilaro, Ogun State – Sponsored by Rep. Abiodun Akinlade.

Laguda emphasized that the bills aim to promote entrepreneurship, create jobs, and empower Nigerian youths to become employable and self-reliant, especially within their local communities.

“These institutions will serve as platforms to develop the technical capacity of our youth,” he said. “Our committee is fully committed to supporting proposals that foster innovation and promote technical education as a tool for economic empowerment.”

He noted that the House supports the establishment of training institutions that will produce skilled technicians and mid-level professionals to drive the country’s industrialization and development.

Declaring the public hearing open, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, said Nigeria must shift its educational focus toward practical and technical skills if it hopes to address the alarming rate of youth unemployment.

Quoting statistics, the Speaker said about 55% of Nigerian youths are either unemployed or underemployed, largely due to a mismatch between their education and the needs of the job market.

“The main objective of these bills is to widen access to quality technical and vocational education. The future of our youth is being undermined by the lack of adequate opportunities to gain hands-on training and higher qualifications in technical fields,” he said.

Represented by Hon. Auwal Gwadabe, Speaker Abbas stressed that Nigeria’s development hinges on the integration of science, technology, and vocational education in its education system.

“With the rise of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Big Data, it is no longer sufficient to focus solely on theoretical knowledge,” he said. “Our educational institutions must evolve to equip young Nigerians with the practical skills needed to compete globally.”

He affirmed that the 10th House of Representatives, through its Legislative Agenda, is committed to ensuring that technical education in Nigeria is not only qualitative but also accessible to all.

“These new institutions, if established, will empower a new generation of technicians, innovators, and entrepreneurs who will serve as catalysts for national progress,” the Speaker added.

