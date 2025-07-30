27.4 C
Lagos
July 30, 2025
Trending now

Bodo-Bonny Road: Julius Berger defies rains, makes milestone progress

Let’s stand in partnership committed to peace, justice, Akpabio tells parliamentarians

Nestlé reports N88.4bn PBT, improved financial performance for H1

Cornerstone Insurance excites shareholders with impressive dividends on N38.6bn revenue

Press briefing on unveiling of Take Action Campaign in Abuja

Public Hearing on need to investigate activities of ACTUs Ministries, Dept, Agencies…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 30, 2025

Tragedy in Ondo community as elder brother beheads teenage sibling

FG maps out 10-yr youths-led agriculture renewal plan

Nigeria unveils tool kits to strengthen disease surveillance, forecast outbreaks

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public Hearing on need to investigate activities of ACTUs Ministries, Dept, Agencies in the Country held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0195

L—R… Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Muhammed Shehu, member of the Committee, Hon Mohammed Mukiira, Chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon Prince Koyode  Akiolu, and representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Umar  Mukarfi, during the one Public Hearing on the need to Investigate the Activities of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency unite [ACTUs] Ministries, Department, and Agencies in the Country, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—  R… Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Muhammed Shehu, member of the Committee, Hon, Mohammed  Mukiira, and  Chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon, Prince Koyode  Akiolu, during the one Public Hearing on the need to Investigate the Activities of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency unite [ACTUs] Ministries, Department, and Agencies in the Country, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 13, 2025

Editor

Charity visit by COFFHA members aims to offset bills of indigent female patients at General Hospital Lagos

Peter Anayo

Chairman House of Rep committee on Federal Polytechnics , Higher Technical Institutions with Stakeholders held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO