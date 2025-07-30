Public Hearing on need to investigate activities of ACTUs Ministries, Dept, Agencies in the Country held in Abuja

L—R… Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Muhammed Shehu, member of the Committee, Hon Mohammed Mukiira, Chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon Prince Koyode Akiolu, and representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Umar Mukarfi, during the one Public Hearing on the need to Investigate the Activities of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency unite [ACTUs] Ministries, Department, and Agencies in the Country, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L— R… Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Muhammed Shehu, member of the Committee, Hon, Mohammed Mukiira, and Chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon, Prince Koyode Akiolu, during the one Public Hearing on the need to Investigate the Activities of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency unite [ACTUs] Ministries, Department, and Agencies in the Country, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.