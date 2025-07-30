Press briefing on unveiling of Take Action Campaign in Abuja

L-R… Representative of Kogi State Governor, Moses O. Okafor; Director General, Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF), Tony Nwulu, and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth in Parliament, Akala Alao, during a press briefing on the unveiling of the Take Action Campaign, Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Director General, Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF), Tony Nwulu; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth in Parliament, Akala Alao, and Executive Director, Admin and Operations, YIPF, Ojugo O. Onyeluka, during a press briefing on the unveiling of the Take Action Campaign, Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.’