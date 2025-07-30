PINL wins hosts trust, communities urge FG to expand, extend surveillance contract

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Pipeline host communities from the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline, TNP, have expressed satisfaction with the operations of the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, the surveillance company in-charge of securing pipelines in the area.

The communities under the aegis of Pipeline Host Ethnic Nationality Leaders of the Eastern Corridor, comprising leaders from the 215 communities on the corridor, came out with this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, saying that PINL’s operations have restored hope in their host communities.

They urged the Federal Government to direct the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, to not only renew their contract but to expand their scope of work.

The call comes amidst agitations by some groups in the Niger Delta region alleging marginalisation by the firm and other sundry issues, but the community leaders maintained that PINL is the only surveillance company that has shown its host communities sufficient respect through monthly engagement, employment and empowerment.

Speaking on behalf of the host community leaders, spokesperson for the group, Famous Daunemigha, said: “We are pleased to declare, as many others have, that we are highly satisfied with the manner in which PINL is conducting its operations across our various communities”.

Highlighting the impacts of PINL’s operations, Daunemigha said from the onset of their operations as surveillance contractors in 2022, the company’s presence and impact have been strongly felt in their communities, adding that beyond direct engagement with community leadership, numerous unemployed youths have been provided with jobs in pipeline surveillance roles which admitted has significantly reduced youth unemployment and enhanced peace and stability in the communities.

He added that PINL has maintained close consultations with community leadership, including paramount rulers, chiefs, Community Development Committee (CDC) chairmen, youth, and women leaders, enabling the communities to take ownership of the TNP for maximum protection.

These leaders noted that at the start of PINL’s operation, crude oil delivery via the TNP was at its lowest due to rampant oil theft and illegal refining, stressing that with a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies, and in collaboration with Government Security Agencies (GSAs), PINL, tackled the issues head-on, boosting the delivery of crude oil through the TNP to nearly 100%, with near-zero infractions.

The community leaders also noted that PINL’s operations have restored their environment, as the cases of soot usually experienced as a result of illegal bunkering have drastically reduced.

“With its rapid response teams and technical capabilities, PINL has promptly addressed pipeline damages that would have otherwise caused environmental disasters.

“Its zero-tolerance approach towards vandalism and sustained war against vandals and Kpo-fire operators has drastically reduced environmental pollution, especially the elimination of soot caused by Kpo- fire activities. Communities once plagued by this pollution now enjoy cleaner air and a healthier environment,” they said.

The community stakeholders also acknowledged PINL’s corporate social responsibility packages such as scholarships, empowerment for women, interventions for the 2022, 2023 flood victims amongst others.

The community leaders, however, urged PINL to sustain and expand on its innovations, particularly the monthly stakeholder engagements and its inclusive community development policies.

It added: “In recognition of a job well done, we call on the Presidency and all relevant federal

agencies to not only renew PINL’s contract but also expand its scope of operations. PINL has proven itself as a key partner in the actualization of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in the host communities of the Eastern Corridor and the wider Niger Delta region”.

Also speaking, President of the Movement for the Actualisation of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, MOSIEND, Kennedy West, said due to the operations of PINL, communities now see the pipelines as their own, which he noted has led to improved revenue for the country.

“Everybody sees the pipelines as their own, that’s why there is improved revenue.

“What we urged the government to do is to expand their scope of work and make more funds available because, as we meet them monthly, more challenges are seen and need more resources to tackle,” West added.

On his part, Victor Udoh, President-General of the Niger Delta Progressives Alliance, NDPA, opined that the barrage of media attacks against PINL shows that the company is doing well above other contractors in the region.

“The attack on PINL is because they are exceptional in their operations. They are not only to maximise profit but to redeem the communities that’s why the attack from other contractors,” Udoh said.

He noted that the media attacks against PINL won’t cause disaffection in the host communities, as they are satisfied with their operations.

