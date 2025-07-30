Ohanaeze breaks silence on viral 2027 hoax, says “We never opposed peter Obi’s presidential bid

By Cosmas Chukwu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has firmly disclaimed a viral statement circulating on social media which falsely claimed that the group warned Mr. Peter Obi against contesting the 2027 presidential election and allegedly cautioned the North against backing his candidacy.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze described the reports as “mischief-driven” and “misleading,” stating categorically that the organization had never made such pronouncements.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo therefore wishes to use this opportunity to state in categorical and unambiguous terms that such a misleading and mischief-driven statement did not emanate from the dignified apex Igbo body,” the statement read.

Dr. Chukwu further condemned those behind the fabricated release, describing them as “a group of clandestine starving street urchins, who parade a phantom ludicrous brown envelope group, with POS as their address.”

He emphasized that every discerning Nigerian and well-meaning Igbo citizen is fully aware that the current leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under Distinguished Senator John Azuta Mbata (President-General), Prince Okey Nwadinobi (Deputy President-General), and His Excellency Emeka Sibeudu (Secretary-General), would never author or endorse such “ignominious” statements.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is primarily committed to the general wellbeing of the Igbo nation and national development by extension through justice, fairness and equity. It is nevertheless non-partisan and has not in any way taken any stand on the 2027 presidential election or adopted any presidential candidate,” the group reiterated.

The organization called on media practitioners and the public to “disregard any statement coming from those incurable mercenaries, who are unconscionably parading Ohanaeze brand, for the execution of the pecuniary bidding of their political paymasters.”

Dr. Chukwu concluded by reaffirming Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s commitment to unity, peace, and equitable development in Nigeria, while distancing the group from political endorsements