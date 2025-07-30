Nestlé reports N88.4bn PBT, improved financial performance for H1

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has reported a notable increase in profitable growth and a substantial growth in its operating and financial performance for 1 January to 30 June 2025.

The company achieved a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N88.4 billion, marking a significant turn-around from a loss of -N252.2 billion in H1 2024.

Highlights (January to June 2025): Revenue Growth: Nestlé Nigeria Plc saw a robust 43per cent increase in revenue compared to H1 2024, totaling N581.1 billion.

The Operating Profit increased by 106 per cent, from N63.4 billion in H1 2024 to N130.4 billion in H1 2025.

Also, the PBT reached N88.4 billion, in contrast to the loss of N252.2 billion in the same period in the prior year.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) was N50.6 billion, compared to a loss of N176.6 billion in H1 2024.

The equity position improved by N50.6 billion. Early payment of $20 million inter-group forex debt in Q2 2025.Summary of the results: Jan-Jun 2025.

In his remarks on the results, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, said, “The robust topline growth of 43per cent and profit after tax of N50.6 billion in H1 2025 support our return to profitability, which commenced in Q4 2024.

“This performance reflects our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, the support of our stakeholders and the dedication of our team to drive sustainable growth in the face of evolving challenges,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr. Elhusseini said, “We will continue to focus on improving our margin management while driving innovation and renovation to meet changing consumer needs.

“We will also maintain our investment in community programs that create sustainable value for our stakeholders,” he stated.

