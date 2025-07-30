FG maps out 10-yr youths-led agriculture renewal plan

.As Speaker Abbas urges youths to take actions towards reshaping Nigeria’s future

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Federal Government has unveiled a 10-year Strategic Action Plan (2026–2035) to transform its agricultural sector.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima stated this on Tuesday at a high-level dialogue between African youths agri-food entrepreneurs and African leaders at the United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He explained that the plan was part of Nigeria’s national strategy to implement the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP) Kampala Declaration (2026–2036).

According to him, it was adopted by African Heads of State to strengthen food and nutrition security across the continent.

Shettima emphasised the importance of investing in young people to drive innovation and resilience across food systems.

The vice-president declared that the youths-led innovation would be central to the country’s food systems transition.

” A nation that is prepared for the future is not known by the promises it makes but by the place it gives to its youth in shaping those promises.

” To see African youths leading the charge in this essential sector speaks more eloquently than any speech,” Shettima stated.

He said Nigeria had already inaugurated an Agricultural Sector Working Group and a Technical Committee to coordinate national implementation of the Kampala Declaration and develop the 10-Year Strategic Action Plan.

According to him, the plan will align national and subnational priorities, promote public-private partnerships, and embed strong youth engagement at every level.

He also stated that the Federal Government had recapitalised the Bank of Agriculture with N1.5 trillion ($1 billion) to support the Youths Agricultural Revolution in Nigeria.

Shettima said the bank would provide loans of up to N1million to young farmers and agri-groups across the country.

“This is not charity. It is strategic inclusion. It is resilience engineered into policy,” Shettima said.

He listed several ongoing initiatives, including Nigeria’s collaboration with the Netherlands, CGIAR, and IITA under the Youth in Agribusiness InitiativH.

Shettima said the initiative was targeting 10,000 youths, with 40–50 per cent of them women, across innovative hubs in horticulture, poultry, aquaculture, and cassava processing.

He also cited investments in mechanisation, greenhouse expansion, and irrigation systems, along with the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project with Brazil, which was enhancing year-round agricultural productivity and value chain efficiency.

“We launched the first 2,000 tractors in a 70-million-dollar investment, targeting over 550,000 hectares of land and reaching more than 550,000 farming households.

” In partnership with John Deere, we are deploying 10,000 tractors over five years,” he said.

Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s call for increased investment in value addition and agro-processing to end the export of raw commodities and build more resilient local economies.

The forthcoming 10-Year Action Plan, he added, would prioritise training and mentorship in agro-technology and agribusiness, with a strong monitoring and evaluation framework.

“This is not a sprint. It is a generational relay that requires collective action, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to shared responsibility,” Shettima said

However, The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called on Nigerian youths to rise beyond rhetoric and take deliberate action to shape the country’s political future.

Abbas, who said this during the launch of the Take Action Campaign with the theme: “Awakening a Generation: Youthful Leadership for a New Nigeria”in Abuja on Tuesday, urged young people to view themselves not merely as the leaders of tomorrow, but as the key drivers of Nigeria’s present transformation.

“The youth are not just the future, they are the present. They must begin to reflect their numbers in the governance of this nation,”the Speaker, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, said.

The Take Action Campaign, spearheaded by the Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF), is a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering young Nigerians to take up leadership roles in politics and public service.

Speaker Abbas lamented that despite youth comprising over 60 percent of Nigeria’s population, their influence in decision-making and governance remains minimal.

He stressed the need for young people to be more deliberate about entering public service, engaging with laws, and actively shaping policies that affect their lives.

“If we cannot articulate the change we want or push for it through structured engagement, then what are we doing?” he asked.

Highlighting the significance of legislative reforms such as the Not Too Young to Run Act, the Speaker noted that the National Assembly had already begun opening the space for youth participation. He cited the example of Hon. Mohammed from Kebbi State, who was elected into the House at just 26 years old, as a clear sign of what is possible when the system becomes more inclusive.

He also lent his support to legislative efforts to improve gender inclusiveness, referencing a bill currently before the House that seeks to reserve seats for women in the National Assembly.

Abbas called on young Nigerians to examine the proposal and lend their voices constructively, noting the transformative impact such representation could have on national development.

“Imagine if over 100 seats were reserved for women and more than 70 of those seats were occupied by women under 35. That would change the national conversation entirely,” he said.

In addressing the growing trend of young Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad, a phenomenon known as “japa”, the Speaker urged the youth to rethink the idea of escape as a permanent solution. “Even with a blue passport abroad, you’re still a second-class citizen. No one can ever take your Nigerian identity from you. This is your land, your mission, your birthright,” he said.

He appealed to Nigeria’s young population, “Don’t just sit behind your devices criticizing. Get involved. Monitor policies. Ask hard questions. Make noise where it matters. We have no other country but this one. So let us rise and take action.”

The Director-General of the Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF), Hon. Tony Nwulu, underscored the urgency of youth participation in governance.

He said the unveiling of the Take Action Campaign, a youth-driven movement, had a singular mission to transform Nigeria’s political landscape by empowering young Nigerians to run for office and take charge of their future.

He outlined the four-pronged approach of the campaign which are mobilizing, mentoring, and supporting young aspirants at all levels of governance; building structures in all 36 states and the FCT to prepare youth for political participation; launching voter engagement strategies to activate and educate youth voting blocs; and facilitating the election of young legislators into state and national assemblies by 2027.

He described TAC as more than a campaign, calling it a national awakening, a call to action, to participation, and to leadership.

Nwulu decried the persistent under-representation of youth in governance, despite constituting over 60 percent of the nation’s population.

According to him, TAC is YIPF’s strategic response to this imbalance, a grassroots-powered initiative designed to shift young Nigerians from the political sidelines to the decision-making table.

“Today’s unveiling marks the beginning of a journey that will see the rise of a new political consciousness, one led by young Nigerians who are ready to legislate, innovate, and govern,” Nwulu said.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, praised the Take Action Campaign, which be described as the logical progression from the Not Too Young to Run movement.

Represented by the State’s Director General of Research and Development, Moses Okezie-Okafor, he described himself as a product of that political opportunity, having served in the state’s executive council across two administrations.

“Some youths decided to take action and the political space opened up. This campaign is the action phase. This is not just about talk, it’s time to lead,” he said.

He cited Kogi’s unique gender inclusion model, where all local government deputy chairpersons are women. In some cases, both chairperson and deputy are women.

“The Secretary to the State Government and the Accountant General are also women,” he noted. “The goal is to create a deliberate, balanced political structure that allows women and young people to thrive.”

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his demonstrated commitment to youth inclusion and immediate recognition of youth achievements, such as the recent honor accorded the Falconets.

“Let everyone give the youth the opportunity, immediately, now, and in the present,” he urged.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, aligned the state with the objectives of the Take Action Campaign, saying it reflects the reality already being shaped in Imo.

Represented by Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Chika Abazu, he said, “This campaign couldn’t have come at a better time. In Imo, youth are not only appointed,they are empowered. Over 40 percent of the state cabinet is youth. I myself benefited from the Not Too Young to Run movement and now serve as commissioner.”

He urged young Nigerians not to merely aspire but to perform and to see their roles as part of a larger developmental value chain.

He emphasized the role of youth in shaping a new Nigeria through innovation, energy, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“We have a whole brand-new country to build. This campaign only becomes meaningful when those who enter leadership through it leave the door open behind them,” he said.