Deadly clash in Gurfata village: One killed, 35 houses burnt to ashes as villagers clash with herders

..Soldiers, police deployed to avert further blood bath.

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

The quick intervention of rapid response, armed security personnel, made up of soldiers, policemen and members of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, has helped to avert a blood bath in Gurfata village, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Residents, however, disclosed that one person was killed and at least 35 houses were completely destroyed by fire on Tuesday when herders clashed with angry villagers despite the heavy rain on the fateful day.

Villagers disclosed that the violent confrontation was allegedly triggered off by a disagreement between a Fulani man, named Mallam Shaibu Adamu, and a Gbwagi farmer known as Sa’adu Umar, over access through a farmland path.

Sources in the community said the dispute began late in the morning on Tuesday when Adamu attempted to walk alone through Sa’adu’s farmland without cattle.

He said the farmer objected, insisting that he should use another route, leading to an argument which escalated into a physical altercation that left both men with injuries.

“The incident quickly reignited previously sleeping ethnic tensions in the village, with both communities mobilising in solidarity with the parties involved in the altercation.”

The villagers stated further that the situation eventually worsened when Adamu Ibrahim, elder brother to Shaibu, allegedly attacked a Gbwagi resident, Dahiru Yakubu, with a machete following further arguments between them.

Yakubu was allegedly rushed to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“The news of his death sparked a reprisal attack from enraged Gbwagi youths, who descended on Fulani settlements in Gurfata, burning down between 31 to 35 houses and injuring at least three individuals.”

According to the villagers, troops of the Nigerian Army stationed nearby, as well as other joint security personnel, were alerted and they quickly mobilised to the area to halt the violence and restore calm.

Authorities have appealed for peace and urged both communities to exercise restraint as efforts are ongoing to mediate between the groups and prevent further escalation.

As of Wednesday, it was gathered that another Gbwagi farmer was macheted by herders and that tension remained high although security personnel deployed to the area were still there and are patrolling the village to maintain law and order.

The police have not issued any statements on the matter and calls to the phone of FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh were not answered but a security and counter insurgency expert, known as Zagazola Makama confirmed that the clash took place and that security personnel have been making efforts to contain the situation.

