Cornerstone Insurance excites shareholders with impressive dividends on N38.6bn revenue

By KELVIN EGERUE

Cornerstone Insurance Plc may have set a new standard in the nation’s insurance industry following its declaration of a huge dividend of 27 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for its shareholders thus igniting fresh interest in the acquisition of its shares by prospective investors. Insurance companies in Nigeria are known for their low level dividend payments.

A frontline shareholder in Nigeria Chief Sunny Nwosu who had while applauding what he described as unprecedented achievement noted that Cornerstone Insurance Plc had by the 27 kobo dividend kept to its promise of rewarding shareholders for their trust and confidence in the company. Chief Nwosu who spoke on the floor of Cornerstone Insurance 33rd annual general meeting which held at the MUSON Centre in Lagos Tuesday August 29, 2025 said that existing shareholders as well as prospective investors will not hesitate to put their money in such companies as Cornerstone just as he commended chairman of the company Mr Segun Adebanji for his integrity and management expertise which he has brought to bear on the company.

Mr Adebanji had earlier in his address to shareholders revealed that Cornerstone Insurance Plc recorded another strong financial fit in its 2024 business outing culminating in insurance revenue of N38.6 billion which represented an increase of 49 per cent over the N25.9 billion recorded in 2023. Profit before tax he said stood at N28.6 billion marking a 68 per cent year-on-year growth.

“This reflects not only our commitment to strategic execution but also the strength of our diversified portfolio and prudent risk management. The performance was driven by growth across our core business lines, particularly in General Business. The Engineering, Oil and Gas and Motor Insurance portfolios delivered robust returns, contributing N6.11 billion, N5.24 billion and N4.75 billion respectively. Our investment income also contributed significantly, owing to strategic asset allocation and a favorable yield environment”, the chairman explained.

According to him, “We will continue to optimize our expense base, enhance underwriting discipline, and deploy technology to improve claims management and customer experience”.

“Looking forward, Cornerstone Insurance Plc is poised for continued growth. We intend to deepen our market penetration, especially in the retail and microinsurance segments. With a growing youth population and increasing digital inclusion, we see significant opportunities to design affordable, need-based products that align with realities of everyday Nigerians” Mr Adebanji reiterated.

He revealed that in preparation for potential regulatory recapitalization, Cornerstone Insurance have strategically retained earnings and maintained a solid capital buffer.

“We are confident that whatever form these reforms take, Cornerstone Insurance will emerge stronger, more competitive, and more impactful”, he assured.

In his report to shareholders, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company Mr Stephen Alangbo said that the insurance company and all of its subsidiaries delivered good financial results with the capacity to do better in future.

According to him, FIN Insurance Limited and Halal Takaful Nigerian Limited which are subsidiaries both achieved significant growth in 2024, earning N7 billion and N1.3 billion in insurance revenue respectively

“Recognizing the Group’s progressive outlook, we are continually working to strengthen synergy across all entities, fostering collaboration and teamwork in transforming the insurance industry”, Mr Alangbo stated.

Speaking on the company’s future priorities, the Group Managing Director listed five cardinal areas which include the expansion of retail business segment, enhancement of technology, capital optimization, sustainable impact and customer delight.

“I thank our customers, for trusting us with their insurance needs, our employees for their passion and excellence, our partners for their collaboration, and our shareholders for their unwavering confidence. The journey ahead is bright, and together, we will continue to redefine the future of insurance in Nigeria” he concluded.