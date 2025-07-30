24 C
Chevron Nigeria Limited refutes spill allegation, reiterates commitment to environmental protection

by Editor0220

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and CNL, confirms that it is aware of media reports alleging an ongoing spill in CNL’s Berth Offshore Platform (“BOP”) impacting communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State in CNL’s western operations area.

CNL confirms that the allegation  of oil spill in CNL’s BOP in Ondo State is not true.

This was stated in a release signed by Olusoga Oduselu, General Manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs and made available to Daily Cahpion

CNL remains committed to protecting people and the environment and to conducting its operations reliably and efficiently in compliance with regulatory requirements and consideration for the environment.

CNL is committed to the socio-economic development and empowerment of communities neighbouring its areas of operations.

 

