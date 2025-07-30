Bodo-Bonny Road: Julius Berger defies rains, makes milestone progress

Bonny Island approach on the Bodo-Bonny Road project.

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, last week battled torrential rainfalls amidst construction works on its Bodo-Bonny Road project site.

Despite the challenge, the contractors remained undaunted as their workforce pranced on with determination and grit, hitting milestone progress along the 35.7km road.

Against the backdrop of the rains, aspects of the work are affected, but work steadily goes on in the stretch of Bodo-Bonny Road.

According to the project manager, Tim Nippert, who spoke at the project site between Nanabie bridge and Bonny Island, “we are working with grit and determination. It is all about our ability to persevere and our passion to deliver on our set goals. With tha,t we can manage challenges as they come up.

On the extent of work done, Nippert said, 80% of the project has been completed alongside all the bridges which he added, are all substantially completed with only pavement joints pending. In terms of final asphalting, Nippert disclosed that binder Installation is up to 70% completed.

Stating that the ceaseless rain in the area remains a big challenge to their work, the Project Manager enthused: “an extraordinary rainfall in this month of July is not allowing installation of base course”.

However, he reiterated the determination to deliver the project on schedule, saying 5.2 km of concrete pavement within Bonny Town is completed, stone pitching is ongoing, while an additional 5km of approaching asphalt road is completed to 80% with asphalt binder, awaiting only wearing course and slope protection for completion.

Asked when the road will be ready for public use, Nippert said, the Bodo-Bonny Road is for Julius Berger Nigeria construction use only, for now, except in very important cases; and that its release for public traffic will only be possible after completion

According to the Security Coordinator at the site, Abraham Ikhenoba, the ongoing rain in the area is not stopping the workers from giving their best. Even with the challenging terrains, every hand is on deck, he said, adding, it is in the character of the construction for which we have been known, the Security Coordinator of the project.

The Bodo-Bonny Road was temporarily opened to commuters during the diamond jubilee celebration of the Amanyanabo of Bonny Kingdom early June 2025. The opening and controlled access eventually closed to traffic after the celebration, effective June 15, 2025.

Secretary of the King Perekule Palace, Amaopusenibo Festus Pepple who disclosed this after the event, on Saturday, June 14, 2025 in Bonny, Rivers State, said “the idea of opening the road was to facilitate easy access for friends and well-wishers of the monarch and Bonny Kingdom to share in the joy of the celebration but we are done with that now. So, effective Sunday, June 15, 2025, the road will be closed back for construction work to resume so that the company, Julius Berger can meet up with agreed timelines for the road project.”

