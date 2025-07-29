24 C
Lagos
July 30, 2025
Trending now

Where Your Money Goes, There Your Heart Is

Media briefing on reserved seats for Women Bill, held at Nat’l Assembly…

Nestlé Nigeria deepens grassroots impact with Women empowerment initiative in Agbara

Hava Lagos set new standard for dining

$1 Trillion Economy: Why Tinubu Must Listen to Dangote, Ekeh, Others

Ali Pate inaugurates Bolori General Hospital, presents 10 ambulances to medical facilities…

ADC’s Lukman sounds alarm, warns against party hijack by godfathers, money bags

ADC, COPDEM flag off grassroot membership mobilization, registration of new members in…

Livestock in digital age: ICT for better propagation, tracking

Golden Penny holds debut food festival in Enugu

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Media briefing on reserved seats for Women Bill, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0128

L—R … The UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms  Eissie Attafuah, Chairman Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Sen Ireti Kingibe, Chairman House  Committee on Women Affairs, Hon. Kafiat Ogbara and Special Assistant on Women Affairs to the Speaker of the House, Representative  Yeside Olasimbo, at the Media briefing on the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R …The UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms  Eissie Attafuah, Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Sen Ireti kingibe, Chairman, House  Committee on Women Affairs, Hon. Kafiat Ogbara and at the Media briefing, Reserved Seats for Women Bill, held at the National Assembly in Abuja … PHOTOS:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

2025 budget defence committee on Reformatory House committee held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Rotary District 9112 partner US embark on bringing 500 out of School Children back to School held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Deputy speaker in a hand shake with President Tinubu after commissioning of lekki Deep, Access road in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO