Hava Lagos set new standard for dining

July 30, 2025
by Peter Anayo0139

With rising numbers of expatriates and business travelers eying opportunities in Lagos, especially along the Lekki-Ajah corridor, investors are betting on high-end cuisine and curated dining tailored to global tastes.

Tapping into this market, Hava Lagos, a premium dining destination, is leveragingan innovative menu model to boost culinary experience and ultimately, promote local food tourism potential.

The new entrant set for launch from July 31 at Ecuador Compound in Lekki blends a unique menu model comprising 30 percent Cuban dishes and 70 percent continental cuisine to cater to diverse tastes, while spurring economic growth

CEO/Managing Director of the firm, Ignatius Chinoso Enwenye, stated that Hava Lagos was deliberately crafted with bespoke and premier taste, right from its architecture, conception and output to project Nigeria’s pride to the world, at the same time positioning Lagos as a culinary destination in Africa.

Enwenye expressed confidence that the upscale diner would fill a long-standing gap in the city’s suburban food landscape and meet the growing demand for sophisticated dining options.

“This is our first destination within the Orchid Ikota Ajah Jakande corridor. Indeed, we pay attention to every detail and offer much more than a restaurant; ours is a celebration of elevated taste and global sophistication.

“It is not just about luxury, but about Lagos catching up with the global food scene”,he said.

 

