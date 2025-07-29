24 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

ADC, COPDEM flag off grassroot membership mobilization, registration of new members in Ebonyi

by Peter Anayo0218

JACOB  OGODO , Abakaliki

 

African Democratic Congress, ADC and the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy, COPDEM, have flagged off grassroots membership mobilization and registration of new members ahead of the 2027 general election in Ebonyi state.

The flag off, which took place at a meeting held at Central Primary School, Ndufu Echara in Ikwo local government area of the stat,e attracted ADC and COPDEM members from the twenty electoral wards in Ikwo local government area and across the state.

Addressing members of the party, a Trustee member of COPDEM and one of the leaders of ADC in the State, Dr. Darlington Okey said the meeting was to further strengthen the party at the Local Government and Ward level, launch grassroots membership Moblization and as well constitute Moblization committees that will take down the message of a new hope for Nigeria in 2027 to the grassroots.

Dr. Okey tasked members to spread the message of a new Nigeria and expressed hope that ADC will give the party’s Presidential Ticket to Mr. Peter Obi, who many Nigerians look up to rescue the country from poverty and backwardness due to bad leadership.

On his part, the ADC-COPDEM Local Government Director of Mobilization, Mr. Oyibe Diewait, emphasised that with the influx of people to ADC, the mobilization officers at ward and polling unit levels must prove their capacity or be replaced by new people.

He, however, encouraged the party members to remain steadfast, assuring them that the structure of the party shall soon be properly organized and harmonized at the State, Local Government and Ward levels during the Congress for a successful outing in the 2027 general election.

Members who spoke at the meeting thanked the organisers of the gathering, especially the leadership of ADC-COPDEM in Ikwo LGA and assured them of their readiness to take the message of ADC to all part of Ikwo through membership mobilization.

Highpoints of the meeting were the official flag-off of new members registration and the inauguration of Ward mobilization teams in all the twenty wards in Ikwo LGA.

 

