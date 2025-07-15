World Population Day: NNPP Chieftain counsels govt on need for regular census for proper planning

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has charged the Federal Government on the need to have regular Census exercise so as to get adequate data for appropriate planning for the development of the country.

Ajadi’s call came as the world celebrates World Population Day .

The former gubernatorial candidate in Ogun state , in a statement today, said the occasion of this year’s World Population Day should be used to remember the need for adequate data for the government to plan for the citizens.

World Population Day is a reminder to address population-related concerns and work towards a sustainable future

By a resolution in December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly decided to continue observing World Population Day to enhance awareness of population issues, including their relations to the environment and development..

Ajadi, in the statement to mark the occasion, said the last time Nigeria had a population census was in 2006, saying since then both the government and the populace have been using guess work in determining the country’s population.

He said it is sad that the government has been planning blindly, adding that adequate data is a pillar of growth and development, saying no wonder Nigeria has not been making progress in terms of development.

According to the statement, “As we mark this year’s World Population Day, it is necessary to remind the Federal Government on the need to constantly conduct the Population Census exercise for proper and adequate planning for the citizens and infrastructural provisions.

“It is sad that the last time the country had a well-accepted Population Census exercise was in 2006. The Census put the population of Nigeria at 140,431,790 then.

“Since almost 20 years, nobody knows the country’s population. What we have been having is guess work.

Not only do we need to know the country’s population figure, but we need to know the various components as a guide for planning.

“No nation plans its development programmes without adequate data. Little wonder, the government at all levels has been planning blindly without adequate data, resulting in underdevelopment.

“I hereby call on the Federal Government to place emphasis on planning with data and conduct Census exercise regularly.

“This is a challenge for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. We cannot continue to do things the same way and expect different results.

Adequate Census data is essential for planning. The time to act is now”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2