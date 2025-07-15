24.4 C
Lagos
July 15, 2025
Police in Ebonyi nab 939 suspects for various crimes in six months

by Peter Anayo063

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Ebonyi says it arrested a total of 939 suspects in connection with various alleged crimes in the state between January and June 2025.

SP Joshua Ukandu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that the arrests were made at different operations across the 13 local government areas in the state.

Ukandu disclosed this while giving crime statistics in the state to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

He explained that out of the 939 suspected criminals, 887 were males aged between 17 and 60 years.

“We have 52 females out of the total arrests and no minors within the period under review.

“Their offences include minor and major crimes such as: Murder, suicide, rape, grievous harm, child stealing, cultism, robbery and house breaking.

“Others are: kidnapping, burglary, false pretence, stealing, arson, unlawful possession of firearms, forgery, breach of public peace, as well as trafficking in illicit drugs,” the PPRO explained.

He underscored the Command’s commitment to tackling crimes and improving public safety over the past six months in the state.

On Challenges, Ukandu noted that there were obstacles in crime fighting, noting that the personnel were able to overcome them.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, appreciates the synergy between sister security agencies that has helped in sustaining the existing peace in Ebonyi state.

“We also thank the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru on his supports to the command in crime fighting,” the PPRO said.

 

