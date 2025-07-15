NOC mourns 3-term grand patron, President Muhammadu Buhari

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) is mourning the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, a distinguished leader who served as the committee’s Grand Patron across three separate tenures.

President Buhari’s patronage spanned his entire leadership of the nation, starting with his role as military Head of State from 1983 to 1985.

A condolence message released by the NOC’s Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, on behalf of the committee expressed sympathy to the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria, as well as to President Buhari’s immediate family.

The NOC notes that President Buhari continued in this capacity during his two terms as the democratically elected President of Nigeria, from 2015 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2023.

The NOC fondly recalls his leadership during what it described as a “glorious era” for Nigerian sports. A key highlight was Nigeria’s historic victory at the inaugural FIFA Kodak U-16 World Cup in China in 1985.

As Head of State, Buhari promised the victorious team and their handlers houses to reward their monumental achievement. In a remarkable display of integrity and commitment, this long-standing promise was fulfilled decades later during his civilian presidency, when the houses were finally redeemed and allocated to the deserving heroes.

In a tribute, the President of the NOC, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, lauded President Buhari’s unwavering support for athletes.

He remarked, “President Buhari kept faith with destiny and never toyed with the desires of sportsmen and women, who brought laurels to the country. Challenges endured, and they received their dues during his lifetime.”

Engr. Gumel noted that this dedication is a “remarkable quality in leadership” and that President Buhari’s actions have “undoubtedly remained a motivating initiative for today’s athletes,” encouraging them to strive for excellence with the assurance that their efforts will be recognised and rewarded.

Gumel prays that Allah forgives President Buhari’s transgressions here on earth and may Allah also grant him Jannatul firdausi.

