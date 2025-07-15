Nigeria standstill for Buhari as world leaders converge in Daura for burial today

.FG declares Tuesday public holiday to honour him

.George Akume heads burial C’ttee

.As NASS reschedules plenary to July 22

.APC, ADC, NNPP, other political parties mourn Buhari

CYRIL MBAH, IGNATIUS OKOROCHA with agency reports

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 15 July, 2025, as a Public Holiday in honour of the late former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR in futherance to the seven-day national mourning declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on Monday for the Federal Government, in a statement signed by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said the holiday received the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister stated that the holiday was declared specifically as a mark of respect for the late President’s services to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” the Minister said.

Tunji-Ojo urged Nigeruan citizens to use the day to honour the late President’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion, in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“As earlier announced, the National flags are to fly at half mast for the seven days of mourning period from Sunday 13th July, 2025.

“The Federal Government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late President, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

. To be buried Tuesday, says Katsina gov

Also, The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has stated that the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari will be buried at his hometown in Daura, Daura Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday.

The governor stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday at the Government House, Katsina, following the demise and subsequent burial arrangements of the former Nigerian leader.

He said, “The burial arrangement for our father, the late president, who passed on yesterday in a hospital in London. We have made consultations with the family and people around in London, and we concluded that the body will arrive in Katsina tomorrow by 12 noon, and the burial is going to take place in Daura at about 2 pm. These are the arrangements in place.

“On behalf of myself, the people and government of Katsina state will condole the family, and the people of Nigeria, especially His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the demise of his predecessor.

Following the sad news, President Bola Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to accompany the remains of the ex-president back to Nigeria.

Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA,

Kamoru Ogunlana, who announced this in a statement signed and released on Monday, said that the action was meant to honour the deceased for his legacy and services to the country.

The federal legislature had last Thursday, July 10, adjourned plenary sessions to Tuesday, July 15, before the sudden death of Buhari on Sunday at the age of 82 years.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that all legislative activities in the National Assembly are hereby suspended immediately until Tuesday, 22 July, 2025.

“All members of the National Assembly are urged to reschedule their engagements to enable full participation in the burial activities of the late President.

“The leadership of both chambers, on behalf of members and staff of the National Assembly, extend heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria;

the government and people of Katsina State; his wife, children, and the entire Buhari family,” the CNA stated.

Ogunlana pointed out that the late former President Buhari would be remembered for his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and his integrity.

He prayed unto the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

Tinubu sets up committee for Buhari’s State burial

However, President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the state burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mr Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

According to the statement, the committee is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

The committee is tasked with planning and coordinating a befitting state burial for the late elder statesman.

Members of the committee include: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Minister of Defence, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Minister of Works

Others are, Minister of Interior, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, National Security Adviser.

Also in the list are the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Chief of Defence Staff.

“The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, will serve as the Secretariat to the committee.”

The President has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at their respective offices for members of the public to pay their respects.

In addition, central condolence registers for the diplomatic community and the general public will be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Bukar Dalori, has directed that the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja and state offices should be closed for three days in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

In a statement signed by Barrister

Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, the All Progressives Congress (APC) saud, “As directed by the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, Hon. Bukar Dalori, the Party’s National Secretariat will be closed starting today, Monday, July 14 and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

“We urge Party faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader.”

Meanwhile, more condolences have continued to pour in from eminent Nigerians for the president and the family of the late general.

Elder statesmen. Chief Bisi Akande in a statement said: “It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), GCFR,Former President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. This loss is felt deeply across the nation, and beyond, as Buhari’s influence extended far and wide.

“President Buhari’s leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s development, both as Military head of state and Civilian President will be remembered for generations to come. He served as the Military Head of state between January 1984 and August 1985. Years later in 2015,he was elected as President of Nigeria and reelected again in 2019. His leadership left a lasting impact on the nation.

“His commitment to democracy, stability, and progress in our great nation is a testament to his dedication to public service.His leadership helped to strengthen our democracy and promote national unity.

“As we bid farewell to a remarkable leader, we honor his memory by continuing to uphold the values of unity, peace, and national pride that he championed. I stand in solidarity with the family of late President Buhari during this difficult time. I pray that Almighty Allah comforts them and grants them the strength to navigate this challenging period.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings,grant him eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians.”

Another politician, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, who was the former Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs also said “It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I extend my heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aishatu Muhammadu Buhari, and the entire family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on the sad passing of one of Nigeria’s most iconic leaders and statesmen.”

He said that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with unwavering commitment, courage, and a deep sense of patriotism across different eras of our national journey.

“From his military service to his two-term civilian Presidency, he consistently demonstrated a fierce dedication to discipline, national integrity, and anti-corruption. His legacy will remain etched in the annals of our nation’s history.

“This is indeed a moment of national mourning and sober reflection, as we remember a man who gave his all, in the service of our dear country. He leaves behind a legacy of resilience, modesty, and principled leadership that will continue to inspire generations of Nigerians. Nigeria has indeed lost a leader, a patriot, and a symbol of national conscience. I pray, may his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

“To Mrs. Aishatu Buhari and the entire family, I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. I pray, may Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus,” Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali prayed.

Also, the special Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari will no longer be held as announced earlier, given the state funeral in his hometown, Daura, on the same day.

In addition, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in honour of the departed Nigerian leader.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will announce a new date after the funeral proceedings.

President Tinubu called for the special FEC session to honour his predecessor for his invaluable contributions to our country.

The remains of the former Nigerian leader will arrive from London tomorrow by noon, after which he will be committed to Mother Earth in his home town, in accordance with Islamic rites.

President Buhari died on Sunday in a London Clinic after a prolonged illness.

President Tinubu declared a national mourning for seven days, with flags at half-staff.

He also directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to join the Buhari family in London to condole with the family and bring the former President’s remains back home.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2