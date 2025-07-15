Monarch of United Kingdom of Atlantis hails Buhari’s legacy as tributes pour in for late Nigerian leader

Tributes continue to pour in from across the world following the passing of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari. Among the prominent voices paying homage is His Imperial Majesty Emperor Dr. Prof. Solomon Wining Uchenna, Royal Reigning Monarch of the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA), who issued a heartfelt statement honoring Buhari’s memory.

In an official message released today, Emperor Dr. Prof. Solomon Wining Uchenna described the late President as “one of Africa’s most disciplined and visionary sons,” and praised him as a symbol of integrity and service.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was not merely a man of political stature, but a towering symbol of resilience, discipline, and service to humanity,” the Monarch stated. “Throughout his life, he embodied the principles of integrity and courage, navigating Nigeria through turbulent waters with an unwavering commitment to national unity and security.”

Reflecting on Buhari’s tenure, the Monarch acknowledged the complexity of his leadership, noting that while opinions differed about his approach, history would remember him as a leader deeply devoted to Nigeria’s progress.

> “I recall with deep respect President Buhari’s unwavering stance against corruption, his passion for infrastructural transformation, and his relentless pursuit of national security,” Emperor Solomon Wining Uchenna said. “Though opinions often varied on his methods, history will remember him as a man who gave his all for the stability and progress of his country.”

As both a royal and spiritual leader, the Emperor expressed solidarity with the government and people of Nigeria during this time of mourning.

“President Buhari’s life teaches us that leadership is not merely about power, but about sacrifice, honesty, and vision for a greater tomorrow. May his memory ignite a renewed sense of patriotism and unity among Nigerians and all Africans.”

The Monarch also offered prayers for the late President’s soul and comfort for his family and the nation.

> “May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to the soul of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and comfort his beloved family, friends, and the entire Nigerian nation during this difficult period. It is my earnest prayer that the seeds of development and discipline he sowed will continue to bear fruit in Nigeria and across the African continent.”

Emperor Dr. Prof. Solomon Wining Uchenna concluded his tribute with a call for unity and dedication to national development, urging leaders and citizens to uphold values of truth and justice as a way to honor Buhari’s legacy.

The United Kingdom of Atlantis Royal Court also extended its condolences to Nigeria, recognizing Buhari’s enduring influence on the country’s history and future.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2