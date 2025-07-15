Lagos Gov, others mourn late Awujale, commiserate with Gov Abiodun, Ijebu indigenes

…His legacies ‘ll remain indelible —Bode George

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the passing of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, as a great loss to Nigeria, particularly the traditional institution.

He said the departure of Oba Adetona, who he described as one of the oldest traditional rulers in Nigeria, marked the end of an era in the country, especially in Ijebuland, where he ruled for 65 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the late Awujale’s service to the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State would remain his enduring legacy.

The Governor described Oba Adetona as an icon, a hero and a respected monarch who served his subjects passionately and contributed to the political, economic and social development and growth of Ijebuland.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commiserated with his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the deceased family and the entire people of Ijebuland and Ogun State over the passing of the paramount ruler.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I commiserate with my brother, Governor Dapo Abiodun; the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State; the traditional institution; and the deceased family, on the transition of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who joined his ancestors same day as the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

“The passing of Oba Adetona, who ruled for 65 years, is an end to a glorious era and remarkable reign of an outstanding traditional ruler in Ijebuland and Nigeria. His passage to the Great Beyond was a great loss to the people of Ijebu, and he will be greatly missed.

“Oba Sikiru Adetona made positive impacts during his lifetime. He contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of Ijebuland. He worked for the interest of the people during his lifetime, earning the respect of his subjects.

“I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late Oba Sikiru Adetona and grant the royal family and the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Similarly, Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has mourned the passing of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, saying his legacies will continue to remain indelible.

Atona Oodua of Yorubaland made the remark in his tribute to honour the royal father who joined his ancestors on Sunday 13th July, the same date former Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari died.

Bode George recalled, “I was in Form 1 at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode in 1960 when the 26-year-old Prince returned to Nigeria to be crowned as the Awujale of Ijebuland.

“With my classmates, we lined up along the road leading to Itoro Hall where the coronation took place.

“From that day in 1960 to July 13, 2025 when he joined his ancestors, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, displayed humility, flamboyance, panache, royalty, dignity, class, honour, colour, energetic style and boldness in his interaction with his subjects, governments and people in the Diaspora.

“When I was appointed as military governor of old Ondo State by General Ibrahim Babangida and I met Kabiyesi, I narrated how, as small school boys, we lined up the road to Itoro Hall for his coronation. He burst out laughing. Till he died, Oba Adetona was a father figure to me.”

He expressed gratitude to God for granting the late royal father a long life, noting Awujale protected the name of the Ijebu.

“I want to thank God for preserving his life to live to be a nonagenarian. Oba Adetona was a formidable leader and monarch who protected the name of the Ijebu, home and abroad, and projected their image.

“The annual Ojude-Oba event became a reference point for others, thanks to the creativity, dynamism and connections of Oba Adetona. I remember when he had an issue with the late Governor Olabisi Onabanjo, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had to intervene and he was grateful.

“We really have to thank God that Oba Adetona reigned for six and a half decades. I know his legacies will continue to remain indelible.

“His death is a huge loss. I pray that God will grant him eternal repose and comfort his family and Ijebu people worldwide,” George concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2