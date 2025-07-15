How LASTMA saves Lagos State N400bn annually- Sanwo-Olu’s aide

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said that with over 4,000 well-trained Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officers, the State is strategically positioned for transportation efficiency.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon Sola Giwa disclosed further that an average LASTMA officer contributed nearly N97.5 million annually to the state’s economy by preserving man-hours, ensuring freight mobility, and reducing accident response time.

He maintained that due to the diligence of LASTMA officers, N400 billion is being saved annually in productivity and economic value which could have been otherwise lost to traffic gridlock.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and Giwa, stated these at 25 years of LASTMA’s service under the theme “Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos Roads: Challenges, Opportunities and Innovations,” at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said, “When Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office as Governor of Lagos State in 1999, he inherited a city plagued by chaotic traffic congestion, incessant road accidents, and a transportation system in disarray.

Recognizing that the lifeblood of Lagos—its people and commerce—was being strangled by traffic gridlock, he conceived the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) as a bold solution to restore order, safety, and efficiency on our roads.”

“It was with this vision that LASTMA was established on July 15, 2000, to address the perennial traffic jams that made life difficult for Lagosians, to reduce road accidents, and to promote a culture of discipline and respect on our streets.

The goal was clear: to ensure free flow of traffic, save valuable man-hours lost in congestion, and improve the quality of life in our fast-growing metropolis.

“Today, as we celebrate 25 years of LASTMA’s service, under the theme “Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos Roads: Challenges, Opportunities and Innovations,” we honour that visionary beginning, the remarkable journey of progress that has followed and the enduring legacy of our collective resolve to build a megacity that works for all its inhabitants.

“The journey over the past quarter-century has not been without its trials. Lagos, as a megacity, has faced unprecedented urban growth, population explosion, and increasing vehicle numbers, all of which have intensified traffic congestion and road safety concerns. LASTMA was borne out of the urgent need to restore order on our roads and improve the daily lives of millions of Lagosians.

“In those early years, the agency confronted infrastructural deficits, limited technology, and the daunting task of changing entrenched road user behaviours.

Yet, through unwavering dedication, innovative reforms, and strategic partnerships, LASTMA has overcome these obstacles.

From the pioneering leadership of Engineer Adegboyega Coker to the current stewardship of General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki the agency has evolved into a model institution admired nationwide and beyond.

“Over the past twenty-five years, LASTMA has transformed from a basic traffic control unit into a sophisticated mobility management agency.

Where officers once depended solely on whistles and hand signals, they now operate with access to cutting-edge technology, including real-time traffic monitoring systems, automated number plate recognition, and digital communication platforms.

The agency’s scope has expanded far beyond simple intersection management to encompass comprehensive traffic engineering, intelligent transportation systems, and strategic urban mobility planning.

“The economic imperative for efficient traffic management in Lagos cannot be overstated.

Independent studies consistently demonstrate that every minute saved on daily commutes translates into substantial productivity gains across our economy.

By reducing congestion, we do more than ease the frustrations of daily travel; we directly enhance business productivity, streamline supply chains, and bolster the competitiveness of our commercial ecosystem.

Efficient traffic flow is thus a critical driver of Lagos State’s economic growth and a cornerstone of our vision for a world-class metropolis.

“Today, LASTMA boasts over 4,000 well-trained officers deployed strategically across Lagos to ensure smooth traffic flow, emergency response, and law enforcement.

The agency has embraced digital transformation, implementing real-time traffic surveillance, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and a fully digitized command center, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and transparency.

“As we celebrate these achievements, we also look ahead with renewed determination.

The unveiling of the 20-Year Strategic Blueprint for Traffic Management marks a transformative chapter for LASTMA and Lagos State. This visionary plan is designed to prepare our city for the challenges of rapid urbanization and future traffic demands through smarter, safer, and more efficient traffic management solutions.

“Lagos State is committed to leveraging technology, fostering youth engagement through initiatives like the Lagos State Traffic Safety Advocacy Programme (LASTSAP), and strengthening community partnerships to build a culture of compliance and civic responsibility.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon Sola Giwa said, “Lagos currently holds Nigeria’s highest vehicle density, with an estimated 1.2 million vehicles registered within its boundaries representing over 30% of the national vehicle population.”

Giwa however, stated, “With 4,105 officers spread across Lagos, LASTMA is conservatively estimated to help Lagos recover at least N400 billion annually in productivity and economic value otherwise lost to traffic gridlock.

“This means each officer contributes an average of nearly N97.5 million per year to the state’s economy, not through revenue collections, but by preserving man-hours, ensuring freight mobility, and reducing accident response time.”

