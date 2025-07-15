24.2 C
Lagos
July 15, 2025
Trending now

Foursquare Gospel Church ,Press Conference on 70th Anniversary held in Lagos

Accountability: Union leaders demand immediate reversal of VON DG’s vindictive redeployment of…

Anambra residents urged to register now to vote

Foursquare Church celebrates 70 years of faith, community impact with Weeklong Jubilee…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 15, 2025

Commodity export: NAHCO’s processing centre gets Customs approval

Lagos Gov, others mourn late Awujale, commiserate with Gov Abiodun, Ijebu indigenes

FG to understudy Lagos Blue Economy model

Adopt data-driven solutions to workplace safety, Faleye tasks employers

Gov Adeleke declares Aregbesola’s tenure worst in Osun history

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Foursquare Gospel Church ,Press Conference on 70th Anniversary held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo091

L-r… National Secretary, Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev Samson Alawode; General Overseer (G.O) of the Church  Rev Sam Aboyeji; Chairman, Planning  Committee, Elder Kehinde Lawanson; Vice Chairman, Planning Committee, Elder Yemi Akande, during a  Press Conference on Heralding the 70th  Anniversary Celebrations of the Foursquare Gospel Church, scheduled from July 21-27, held at Yaba in Lagos.

L-r… Resident Pastor / District coordinator of the Foursquare Gospel Church Yaba,Rev Olayemi Johnson Ayoko; National Secretary, of the Church, Rev Samson Alawode; General Overseer (G.O) of Foursquare Gospel Church  Rev Sam Aboyeji; during a  Press Conference on Heralding the 70th  Anniversary Celebrations of the Church scheduled from July 21-27 in Lagos.

L-r … Resident Pastor / District coordinator of the Foursquare Gospel Church Yaba, Rev Olayemi Johnson Ayoko; National Secretary, of the Church, Rev Samson Alawode; General Overseer (G.O) of Foursquare Gospel Church .. Rev Sam Aboyeji ; President Foursquare Women International Yaba  Chapter, Mrs Akinboyo Grace ; Chairman, Planning  Committee, Elder Kehinde Lawanson; Vice Chairman, Planning Committee, Elder Yemi Akande; Secretary, Planning Committee,   Pastor Remi Iwalehin. During a  Press Conference on Heralding the 70th  Anniversary Celebrations of the Church Schedule from July 21-27 held at Yaba in  Lagos on 14/7/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Presentation Ceremony of birthday card to Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu held at his office in Abuja

Peter Anayo

NSE Ikeja Branch, industrial visit to Vita construction Ltd in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO