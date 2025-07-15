Foursquare Church celebrates 70 years of faith, community impact with Weeklong Jubilee events

L-r… National Secretary, Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev Samson Alawode; General Overseer (G.O) of the Church Rev Sam Aboyeji; Chairman, Planning Committee, Elder Kehinde Lawanson; Vice Chairman, Planning Committee, Elder Yemi Akande, during a Press Conference on Heralding the 70th Anniversary Celebrations of the Foursquare Gospel Church, scheduled from July 21-27 held at Yaba in Lagos on 14/7/2025…Photo: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

The Foursquare Gospel Church’s National Headquarters in Yaba, Lagos, is gearing up to mark its 70th anniversary with a weeklong celebration packed with spiritually uplifting and community-oriented activities from July 21 to 27, 2025.

Announced at a press conference by church leadership and the planning committee, the event underscores the church’s rich legacy of faith and service.

Rev. Sam Aboyeji, General Overseer and Senior Pastor of the Foursquare Gospel Church Nigeria, expressed heartfelt gratitude for seven decades of unwavering dedication. “We are celebrating 70 years of a complete gospel,” he stated. “Our celebration goes beyond spiritual revival, encompassing impactful outreach through medical missions, soul-stirring musical experiences, targeted programs, and robust community service. It’s our way of sharing God’s word and reconnecting with believers worldwide.”

The jubilee will feature an engaging lineup of activities designed to foster spiritual growth, honor the church’s heritage, and strengthen community bonds. Highlights include a colorful parade, inter-school quiz competition, colloquium, historical exhibition, Tehilah Praise Night, youth-focused events, awards and gala night, culminating in a grand finale service.

Rev. Aboyeji emphasized the inclusive participation of all church chapels—Adult, BLAST Youth, Teens, Children’s, Yoruba, and Hausa—highlighting the church’s multigenerational and multicultural vibrancy.

In tribute to spiritual pioneers, the church will honor foundational leaders such as Rev. Harold Curtis, Rev. Dr. Samuel Odunaike, Rev. James Abayomi Boyejo, and Rev. Dr. Gabriel Farombi, recognizing their visionary contributions.

Reaffirming its role in nation-building, Rev. Aboyeji highlighted the church’s commitment to good governance and prayers for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity. The church’s emphasis on civil responsibility aligns with its core tenets of faith.

Founded in Nigeria in 1955 by American missionaries Rev. Harold and Mrs. Faye Curtis, the church started humbly at Yankee Bar, Alagomeji. Today, it boasts over 5,000 churches across Nigeria and has expanded into Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and beyond.

Meanwhile,Rev. Aboyeji also addressed the rising trend of early political campaigning, describing it as a distraction for the ruling party and a potential threat to good governance. He cautioned that assessing President Bola Tinubu’s administration just two years into office is premature and warned against politicians turning social engagements into campaign platforms, which could undermine national stability.

He reaffirmed the church’s commitment to spiritual renewal and humanitarian service, emphasizing that the anniversary celebrations are a testament to 70 years of unwavering faith and community engagement.

Activities kick off on July 21 at the Yaba headquarters with events including a parade, quiz, colloquium, exhibition, praise night, youth connect, awards night, and a grand finale.

With over 5,000 churches nationwide, the church remains committed to expanding impactful community programs such as free medical outreaches, musical experiences, and targeted outreach initiatives. It also aims to reconnect with members and honor contributors, including those in the diaspora.

Looking ahead, Rev. Aboyeji emphasized empowering youth leaders and broadening community service efforts to reach underserved areas, ensuring the church’s vibrant future beyond its 70th year.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2