FMAFS Minister mourns Muhammadu Buhari

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, is mourning Former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former President.

Senator Kyari extends his heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, over this national loss.

He also conveys his sympathies to the late former President’s family, the government and people of Katsina State, and indeed all Nigerians.

Describing Buhari as a disciplined, principled, and patriotic leader, Senator Kyari acknowledged the late former President’s enduring legacy—from his time as Head of State in 1983 to his two-term presidency beginning in 2015. He noted Buhari’s unwavering commitment to national development, integrity, and public accountability.

The Minister credited Buhari’s administration with initiating critical reforms for National Development.

He prayed that Allah (SWT) forgive the late President’s shortcomings and grants him Aljannah Firdaus.

