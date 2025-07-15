FG to partner CILSS on promotion of food, nutrition safety

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL

The Federal Government, in its quest to promote food and nutrition safety, is set to collaborate with the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS)

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, CON, revealed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from CILSS led by the Executive Secretary, Abdoulaye Mahamadou to his office in Abuja, recently.

The Minister pointed out that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) is actively working to implement the “Renewed Hope Agenda” on food and nutrition safety, focusing on transforming the agricultural sector, modernizing farming practices, and ensuring national food security.

He noted the key initiatives to include promoting sustainable agricultural practices, introducing biofortified crops like zinc-enriched rice, and leveraging technology like mechanization to boost productivity and address food security concerns.

Dr. Abdullahi added that the focus is also to increase food production, availability, affordability, and accessibility.

Speaking further, he stated that the target is to build more resilience and more food ecosystems to support livelihood and households.

According to him, “we are keen to work together to strengthen the technical capacity of the Federal, State and local government factors and identify a sustainable investment framework that would support resilience.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, stated that the federal government is assessing preparedness to combat crises in food and nutrition safety in the country, particularly towards achieving food sovereignty.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), Abdoulaye Mahamadou, stated that CILSS is actively involved in addressing food and nutrition security in the Sahel and West Africa.

He pointed out that the organisation works to improve the resilience of food systems, monitor food security and nutrition situations, and promote sustainable and affordable diets.

Mahamadou added that the organization collaborates with regional and international partners to implement strategies and policies aimed at ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for the region’s population.

In his words,

“CILSS is a key player in the fight against food and nutrition insecurity in the Sahel and West Africa, working to build resilience, improve food systems, and ensure that the region’s population has access to safe and nutritious food”.

In attendance were some Directors of the Ministry.

