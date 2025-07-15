EFCC secures conviction of two Chinese nationals for cyber-terrorism , internet fraud in Lagos

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

Two Chinese nationals, Huang Xiao Liang (also known as Liu Xiao Liang) and Shi Yang Xiong, have been convicted and sentenced by a Federal High Court in Lagos for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud following their arrest in a sweeping crackdown on digital crime in Nigeria.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, secured the conviction on Monday, July 14, 2025, before Justice Dehinde Dipeolu, who handed down the judgment at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

According to a statement by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC, the convicted individuals were among the 792 suspects arrested during a coordinated sting operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” conducted on December 19, 2024.

The operation targeted a syndicate engaged in widespread cryptocurrency investment scams and romance fraud schemes.

The duo had initially pleaded not guilty to the separate charges filed against them, which were centered on cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

However, during Monday’s court proceedings, both men changed their pleas to guilty.

One of the charges against Huang Xiao Liang and a company linked to him, Genting International Co. Ltd., read: “That you, HUANG XIAO LIANG (a.k.a LIU XIAO LIANG) and GENTING INTERNATIONAL CO. Ltd., sometime in December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, conspired amongst yourselves, caused to be accessed a computer system used for the purpose of destabilising and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition & Prevention) Act 2015.”

Following their guilty pleas, prosecuting counsel U.S. Kyari urged the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice Dipeolu accepted the plea and sentenced both Huang and Shi to one year imprisonment each, along with a fine of N1,000,000.00.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the court ordered that all items recovered from the convicts during the EFCC operation be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Justice Dipeolu further directed that, upon the completion of their prison terms, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) should facilitate their deportation to China within seven days.

EFCC said it will continue to intensify crackdown on cybercrime syndicates exploiting Nigeria’s digital and financial infrastructure.

