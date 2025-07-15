Court stops Rivers Sole Administrator from inaugurating State Service Commission members

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Monday stopped the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), from inaugurating the newly confirmed Chairman and members of the Rivers State Services Commission pending the court’s judgment on the substantive suit.

The presiding Judge, Justice Frank Onyiri, issued the order after the parties addressed and adopted their final written addresses on the suit.

The suit was filed by the chairman and members of the Rivers State Services Commission, initially appointed by the suspended Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, challenging their suspension by Ibas.

Onyiri, after ordering the parties to maintain the existing status quo, adjourned the matter till September 29, 2025, for judgment.

The claimants, Goodlife Ben, Amadi Echele, Chimenem Jerome, and three others, are challenging their removal and plans to replace them by the state sole administrator.

They contended that they were legally appointed and confirmed by the Rivers State House of Assembly and that before they were issued letters of appointment by the suspended governor, the records of their confirmation were with the clerk of the House.

According to their affidavit signed by Goodlife Ben, the claimants insist that the sole administrator lack the legal powers to suspend and replace them.

Recall that the State Sole Administrator had suspended some of the heads and boards of some agencies in the state, including the Rivers State Services Commission and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

