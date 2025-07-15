Concerned Bayelsa stakeholders forum urges Gov Diri to defect to APC for federal alignment

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The technical adviser to the Governor on print media, comrade Wisdom Ikuli, convener of the concerned Bayelsa stakeholders forum (CBSF), gathered notable Bayelsans from across political divides, ethnic backgrounds, and faiths, at Ayalla hotel annex in Yenagoa.

The event opened with a moment of silence in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who recently passed away and prayers for the family.

Comrade Ikuli addressed the media and stakeholders with a clear message, “Bayelsa is at a crossroads, and the time to make strategic political decisions is now.”

Ikuli began by applauding the remarkable transformation Bayelsa state has experienced under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri, he described how stakeholders frequently visit project sites across the state, witnessing first hand developmental strides taken under the prosperity administration tangible results across several sectors:

According to him, Bayelsa is now among the pioneering states using drones to deliver essential medical supplies to remote and difficult terrain areas, setting a precedent for medical innovation and accessibility.

Education boarding schools and technical colleges have been revived and modernized, offering free accommodation, meals, tuition, and study materials a bold step in nurturing future leaders.

While sports development was once sidelined in national competitions, Bayelsa now commands attention and respect on the sporting stage, a direct result of strategic investments and youth engagement.

Stressing that infrastructure roads, bridges, urban renewal, and landmark projects like the Nembe Brass road, the 9-storey state secretariat, and the Agge seaport access road are transforming the physical and economic landscape of the state, youth empowerment.

Ikuli emphasizes the gathering wasn’t just about accolades it was also a pivotal call to realignment, Ikuli and the CBSF raised a pressing concern over the political isolation of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation at the national level.

Despite being the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria and the majority in the oil rich Niger Delta, the Ijaw Nation is currently underrepresented in federal leadership the state holds no key positions among the top 40 offices in the country , cited historical wisdom from Ijaw leaders like high chief Harold Dappa Biriye and senator Melford Okilo, who advocated for aligning with the central government to overcome geographical and economic disadvantages.

The alignment with the PDP in the past enabled the rise of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as vice president and eventually president; today, that kind of influence and access is lacking.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current leader from the South, has shown goodwill toward Bayelsa through appointments such as, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of state for Petroleum Resources chief Samuel Ogbuku managing director, NDDC,chief Ebitimi Amgbare MD, NDDB, Hon. Preye Aganaba executive director, SSDC Mr. Agama, Director General, SEC.

The federal government’s decision to take over phase II of the Nembe Brass road is expected to boost regional connectivity and economic opportunities.

“Bayelsa remains the only PDP-controlled state in the South-South. Ikuli warned that the PDP itself is mired in internal crises, with looming threats to candidate nominations in 2027 a situation that could destabilize the state’s political future,given these circumstances, the CBSF made a direct and unanimous appeal to governor Douye Diri,defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

This move, they argue, would not only align Bayelsa with the federal government but also position the state to attract greater development, political security, and national relevance.

It would also support the realization of critical projects like the Agge Deep Seaport, which could transform Bayelsa into a major economic hub.

The CBSF announced plans to launch daily rallies across Yenagoa in the coming days, urging the governor to take what they describe as a bold and necessary step, not for politics’ sake, but for the prosperity and future of Bayelsa state and the Ijaw nation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2