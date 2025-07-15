Buhari was a father of coalition, says ADC chieftain

…..as Kogi unveils party

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condoled with the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the late leader as a father of coalition in the country.

Former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, who spoke at the unveiling of ADC in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday, said after many attempts by the former military head of state to return to power as civilian president of the country, it was coalition of some parties which gave birth to All Progressive Congress (APC) that brought him to power in 2015.

He said the late former President deserved the honour of the ADC coalition, urging members to pray for the repose of his soul.

The front line politician hailed the composition of the ADC, stating that after the unveiling of the party at the state level, the next stage will be the unveiling at the local and ward levels.

He called on Nigerians to join the moving train in order to usher in a government that would alleviate the sufferings of the people.

The unveiling ceremony of the party in Kogi state was greeted with a mammoth crowd, as party faithfuls came in numbers from all wards of the 21 local government areas of the state.

Top politicians in the state were seen trooping in at the venue at about 10 am on Monday for an event scheduled for 11 am, an indication of their commitment to the movement that Nigerians have been longing for.

Cultural display and other entertaining activities were not left out at the unveiling ceremony, as different dance groups and masquerade performances took the centre stage of the event.

Among the personalities present at the event were Senator Tunde Ogbeha , Senator Nuruden Abatemi, Senator Dino Melaye, former Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, former Governorship Candidate of PDP, ex-Assembly members, Local government chairmen, Councilors, ward leaders and others.

