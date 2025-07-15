Anambra residents urged to register now to vote

……Anambra 2025 In Your Hands: Register Now to Vote

Democracy is said to be a game of numbers. As more people are eligible and able to vote in a free and fair election, the better are the chances the electorate has of electing the right candidate they want. But it all starts with duly registering to be able to vote.

Which is why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened a critical window for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Anambra State, running from July 8 to July 17, 2025, in preparation for the November 8, 2025, Governorship Election. This comes as a golden opportunity for all eligible citizens and residents of Anambra State to take action, register, and ensure their voices are heard in shaping the future of our beloved state.

Why does your vote matter?

The governorship election is a pivotal moment for Anambra State. It is an opportunity to choose a leader who will drive progress, sustain development, address the needs of our communities, and realize our grand vision of transforming Anambra into a prosperous smart megacity.

The CVR is open to all eligible voting categories in Anambra State. If you are 18 years or older and have never registered to vote, now is the time to join the voters’ register. If you have relocated to Anambra from another state or within the state, you can update your voter registration to your new location. If your Permanent Voter Card is missing or damaged, you can apply for a replacement during the CVR. And if you registered previously but have not collected your PVC, you can pick it up at designated registration centers.

The CVR takes place daily from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, including weekends, across all 326 wards in Anambra State. This decentralized approach ensures that registration centers are accessible in every community, making it easier for you to participate. To find the nearest registration center, visit INEC’s official website or scan the QR code shared on their social media platforms.

For those needing to update their voter details or revalidate their information, INEC also offers an online portal for corrections, though fresh registrations must be completed in person at designated centers.

However, the CVR window is quite short, running from July 8 to July 17, 2025—now less than a week to go! Even more critical is the fact that INEC has emphasized that voter registration must be completed at least 90 days before the election, as mandated by law. After July 17, the opportunity to register or update your voter details for the governorship election will close, and no further registrations will be accepted until after the election.

Reinforcing the importance of the CVR, Dr. Elizabeth Agwu, Anambra’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, has urged residents to take the registration exercise seriously, stating, “It’s not right to sit at home on election day and later complain about bad governance. One vote can make a difference.”

So, Ndi Anambra, start today by locating your registration center. Check INEC’s website or social media for the list of 326 ward-level registration centers. Ensure you have valid identification for fresh registrations or proof of previous registration for transfers or replacements. As the CVR ends on Thursday, July 17, 2025, don’t wait until the last day to avoid long queues or technical issues. Above all, spread the word by encouraging friends, family, and neighbors to register, because Anambra’s progress depends on collective participation.

In the end, the 2025 governorship election is a chance to build on Anambra’s achievements and chart a path towards greater prosperity. INEC has assured residents of a transparent and credible electoral process, with 300 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) scanners configured and ready for the election. Security agencies are also committed to ensuring a safe voting environment.

The Anambra 2025 is now in your hands. Register today, secure your PVC, and make your voice heard on November 8, 2025. Anambra State will continue to rise under Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo!.

