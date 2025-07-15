28.9 C
July 15, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

ADC unveiled in Kogi as party pays tribute to Buhari

by Peter Anayo0102

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

It was a mammoth crowd as the new coalition of African Democratic Congress (ADC) was unveiled in Lokoja on Monday as the official platform of the opposition parties in Kogi State.

This is as the Coalition honoured the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who passed on in a London hospital on Monday.

Unveiling the party, the Kogi State Coordinator of the opposition coalition, Senator Tunde Ogbeha who once represented Kogi West Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) at the National Assembly, hinted that the coalition had already scheduled the programme before the sad news of the death of former President Buhari broke on Sunday.

Ogbeha noted that the party, as a mark of honour and respect for the late former President, had to cut it’s activities short, despite the intimidating crowd.

He further requested both Islamic and Christian prayers for the repose of the soul of late former President Buhari and also prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Speaking also, Senator Nuhurudeen Abatemi commended late former President Buhari for his unwavering commitment to the service of the nation .

He recalled that late Buhari served as a Military Head of State in 1984 and thereafter, joined party politics in 2003 and later emerged winner of the presidential election on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2015. He said the late former President finished his tenure in 2023.

On his part, the former Deputy governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, condoled the family of the late former President and Nigeria as a whole, praying God to rest his soul.

He used the occasion to call on all members of the coalition in Kogi State to forget about the past and embrace peace for the emancipation of the people of the state from poverty.

According to the former Deputy Governor, the coalition is a moving train to be joined by well-meaning Nigerians for the good of the country.

Among the personalities present at the event were Senator Tunde Ogbeha , Senator Nuruden Abatemi, Senator Dino Melaye, former Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba , former Governorship Candidate of PDP, ex-Assembly members, Local government chairmen, Councilors, ward leaders and others.

 

