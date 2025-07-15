Accountability: Union leaders demand immediate reversal of VON DG’s vindictive redeployment of staff

The Lagos State Branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) and Radio, Television, Theatre and Art Workers Union (RATTAWU) have expressed grave concerns and outright condemnation over the arbitrary redeployment of some management staff and in-house union leaders at the Voice of Nigeria (VON) by the Director General, Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace.

This action is not only unjust but constitutes a direct attack on democratic principles, freedom of expression, and the legitimate role of unions in demanding transparency and accountability. We are also aware of the Director General’s flagrant disregard for civil service rules, processes and procedures over time.

Reports reaching the State unions confirm that the affected officials were redeployed shortly after raising pertinent concerns regarding the current VON leadership’s operational and administrative practices, which are antithetical to VON’s survival and growth.

We are aware of a letter addressed to the Director General by the In-house union leaders, dated March 22, 2025, titled “Ploy to Render Lagos Staff Redundant.”

Some of the fundamental issues raised in the letter to the VON Director General include:

No diesel supply to Lagos office since the third quarter of 2024, leaving VON solely dependent on unstable public power for its broadcast operations.

Non-functional, unconducive studios have seriously undermined production quality and efficiency.

Absence of cleaning staff, due to unpaid salaries amounting to millions of naira, resulting in deteriorated workplace hygiene and safety.

Non-functional operational vehicles. Non-functional toilet facilities, forcing staff to rely on those of the neighbouring FRCN offices.

Rather than respond constructively to calls for organisational operational function and accountability, the DG has chosen to weaponize his office, in what is clearly an act of retaliation, victimisation and official intimidation in an authoritarian and dictatorial manner, designed to silence dissent and intimidate workers.

We remind the DG and the general public that union leaders and whistleblowers are protected by law and international labour conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory.

The targeted redeployment of individuals for exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of association and expression amounts to gross abuse of power and a violation of labour laws.

We therefore demand the following with immediate effect:

Immediate reversal of all redeployments linked to the victimization of union leaders and staff who have called for transparency.

Full investigation into allegations of financial impropriety and administrative high-handedness currently trailing the leadership of VON.

Unconditional respect for union rights, including the right to raise concerns without fear of reprisal.

Restoration of industrial harmony through dialogue and adherence to due process in staff management.

We will not stand idly by, while workers are targeted and punished for upholding ethical standards and fighting for institutional integrity. If these demands are not met, we will be left with no option but to mobilize our members in solidarity actions to defend the sanctity of unionism and the dignity of labour.

