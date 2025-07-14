22.3 C
Wike to Edo Gov: Drop Obaseki’s probe, focus on development

by Peter Anayo

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

 

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike has advised Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State to prioritize state development over investigating his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

 

Speaking in Benin, Edo State, Wike emphasized that probing Obaseki would yield no significant benefits and that Okpebholo should instead focus on utilizing state resources to achieve developmental goals.

 

Wike noted that despite being someone who could have encouraged Okpebholo to pursue Obaseki, he chose not to dwell on past grievances.

 

Instead, he emphasized the importance of moving forward for the development of Edo State.

 

“We must pass through this process in life, move on for the development of Edo State. Don’t do it,” Wike stated.

 

“If there is someone who would have encouraged Okpebholo to probe and prosecute Obaseki, that person should be me, but what I suffered in ensuring that he returned for a second term and how he paid me back is now in the past.

 

“We must pass through this process in life, move on for the development of Edo State. Don’t do it, I’m the one who should have told you to pursue this man, I know what I passed through.

 

“I should be the one to prosecute Obaseki, but what is it in life when God has given you a position. If it were to be his power, you won’t be here, but God has told him, you don’t have it and I have given it to whom I want to give.”

 

In a separate interaction with Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, Wike apologized for past conflicts and advised Oshiomhole to focus on Edo’s development.

 

“Leader, I know how pained you are and what you passed through… I apologized on national TV to you, sorry for what I did to you, leave it and let them carry their wahala and go,” Wike said.

 

Wike’s visit to Benin was initially scheduled to commission the New Edo Line terminal, the second phase of the Edo State Benin Central Bus Terminal. However, the event was cancelled due to the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

