Rumored defection: Osun PDP leaders vow to follow Adeleke to any party

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Amid the speculations over a possible defection to the All Progressive Congress, APC, the leadership caucus of the Osun State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to follow Governor Ademola Adeleke to any political party he decides to join.

The defection rumours that have spread across the state have generated tense debates among the supporters of the governor and those of the APC

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the party leaders met at the Banquet Hall of the Government House to make the decision.

According to him, after a briefing from Governor Ademola Adeleke and exhaustive deliberations by leaders, the meeting issued a communique to signal its direction on the issue.

“In the communique, the PDP state leadership resolved to follow Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke wherever he goes.

“The meeting, however, recognized that the Governor is still consulting on the next lines of action.

“The meeting was attended by Governor Ademola Adeleke; deputy governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Senate Deputy Minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi; Hon Bamidele Sallam; Hon Clement Olohunwa; Hon Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro; High Chief (Mrs) Modupeole Adeleke; South West Vice Chairman of the PDP, Engr Kamoruden Ajisafe; Osun state chairman of the PDP, Hon Sunday Bisi; House Speaker, Rt Hon Adewale Egbedun; Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ireyode Oyewusi; Secretary to the state Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Senator Oluwole Alabi, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, Rt Hon Lasun Yusuf; Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa; Rev Bunmi Jenyo; the state chairman of ALGON, Hon Sarafadeen Awotunde; the Special Adviser Politics to the state governor, Hon Muniru Raji; SUBEB Chairman, Hon Ibukun Fadipe; and the state secretary of the party, Hon. Bola Ajao.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2