Police rescue infant, others, arrest 11 child traffickers in Enugu, Anambra

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

In a major sting operation, operatives of the Nigerian Police have smashed a child trafficking ring operating between Enugu and Anambra States.

It was learnt that multiple victims, including children, pregnant women, and foreign nationals were rescued during the operation.

A statement on Monday by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, said a total of eleven (11) suspects were arrested across the two states.

He said acting on credible intelligence, “operatives of the Zone-13 Police Command executed a precision-led sting operation, targeting a deeply rooted child trafficking and baby factory network.

“The operation led to the arrest of eight suspects from various locations, including Uzoamaka Ani (27), Joy Madu (52), and Victoria Onodu Akasike (56).

“These individuals, during interrogation, confessed to active involvement in child theft, abduction, illegal adoption schemes, and the operation of unlicensed medical facilities functioning as baby factories.

“Their criminal activities were strategically spread across Enugu and Anambra States, targeting vulnerable women and children for exploitation and sale,” he stated.

Adejobi said the victims rescued during the operation included a seven-month-old infant, a four-year-old child, and two heavily pregnant women, all held under captivity in a remote village.

“Both pregnant women, identified as indigenes of Ebonyi State, were reportedly lured and held for the purpose of forced births and subsequent sale of their newborns.

“The rescue was swift and executed without harm to the victims, who are now in safe custody and receiving necessary care.

“Meanwhile, efforts have intensified to apprehend other members of the syndicate who managed to escape during the sting”.

In a similar development, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have successfully rescued a Ghanaian national, David Angerinya, who was trafficked into Nigeria under false pretenses.

The operation, according to the Force PRO, was launched following a formal petition from the Interpol Liaison Office at Force Headquarters, Abuja, calling for immediate police intervention in a suspected case of transnational human trafficking.

“Acting swiftly, the operatives initiated a targeted investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects: Hayford Nyamekye, Awine Alex, and Kojo Felix.

“Investigations revealed that these suspects are part of a wider international trafficking syndicate that specialises in deceiving individuals, particularly from neighbouring West African countries, with fake promises of employment and travel visas to countries like Canada.

“During the operation, an additional thirty-nine Ghanaian nationals were discovered to have fallen victim to the same group.

“Many of them lacked valid travel documentation, while those in possession of passports presented expired papers, further underscoring the depth of exploitation.

“The victims were found in distressing conditions and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, commends the gallantry of all operatives involved in these successful operations, which further underscores the firm stance of the Nigeria Police Force against all forms of human trafficking, child exploitation, and transnational crimes.

“Members of the public are encouraged to maintain vigilance and support ongoing efforts by reporting any suspicious individuals or movements to the nearest police station or command.

“The Force remains resolute in its duty to protect the vulnerable and bring perpetrators to justice, reinforcing the message that such crimes will not be tolerated under any guise,” he said.